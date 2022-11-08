“Watching his career end”: DaBaby sells BOGO free tickets for Alabama show, sparks memefest online

American rapper DaBaby is selling his Alabama show tickets on a buy one get one free deal. The show is to be held on November 15, 2022, in Iron City, Alabama, with a standing capacity of 1,300 people.

However, the rapper is now trending on social media as he is being made fun of for offering a hard-to-believe deal for his upcoming show.

The concert ticket costs $22 plus a $5.92 fee. However, with the BOGO offer, this would be the amount charged for the tickets of 2 people. Simply put, 2 people can enjoy the concert for $22 plus a $5.92 fee. At the same time, the tickets are non-refundable and for standing attendees only.

People are unable to understand what made the Ball If I Want To singer offer such a deal for his show. This has sparked a memefest online where people are sharing hilarious reactions for the same. One social media user took to Twitter and said:

“DaBaby watching his career end.”

Netizens roast DaBaby for luring more people to come for his show amid the cancel culture

It is unusual for artists to sell tickets at such offers, and this is making fans and netizens comment on how desperate the rapper is for people to come to his show. Many are also claiming that the huge discount on the tickets is a signal of the superstar's downfall.

Many others commented on his music and why he is struggling to sell tickets. Some stated that had his music been good, he would have been able to sell his tickets, no matter what.

Others also hilariously compared his offer to a Bath & Body Words annual sale.

What made the rapper make the “desperate move”?

Many are wondering why DaBaby is selling tickets through a BOGO offer. All of this seemingly only came out after the singer's New Orleans show was canceled due to a low ticket sale.

The outlet in New Orleans claimed that the rapper was scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Center on September 2, 2022. However, the show was canceled after ticket sales were far lower than expected.

Reportedly, the estimated number of concertgoers for the show was around 14,000, but only 500 people bought the tickets. However, the booking agency handling the show for DaBaby claimed that the cancelation didn't happen due to low ticket sales but because of a breach of contract.

As for the upcoming Alabama show, tickets can be purchased through eventbrite.com and ironcitybham.com for the same price mentioned above.

