Chipotle IQ Test: How to take part in the BOGO quiz and everything to know about their offers

Chipotle fans have a chance to win free food and gift cards from the franchise. The restaurant has brought back its "IQ Test" to examine consumers' knowledge about the Mexican food chain.

Winners will get a "Buy One Get One" offer on any entree item they like, and additionally get a chance to take part in a $500 gift card giveaway, organized by the brand.

Customers aged 13 and above can take part in the contest. Those under 18 will need to get permission from their parents. The contest is only available to participants in the US.

August 26 is the last day to take part in the contest. Prizes are limited to one offer per person and one phone number.

What is the Chipotle IQ Test?

Starting Monday, August 22, Chipotle's website will feature a quiz for consumers to solve. The quiz will contain 10 multiple choices, true or false, and write-in questions about the franchise and its history. Fans get unlimited tries to make sure their answers are correct.

The questions can be based on any area such as “ingredients, leading food standards, fresh preparation, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts, and community engagement."

Every day, the first 100k players to answer all 10 answers correctly will win a "buy one get one" offer on one entrée item. The quiz will begin at 9 am every day, so participants need to be quick to stay within the first 100k daily participants.

WInners will receive the offer via text message. The total number of winners after five days will be 500k. They will get a total of seven days from the date of receiving the text to redeem the BOGO offer.

The offer will be available at redeemable in-restaurants or orders via the website or mobile app from participating locations, however, it will not be valid on third-party delivery platforms.

Chipotle also stated that the kids' meals will not be counted as an entrée purchase. It also mentioned that "purchased items are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers."

How to take part in the $500 gift card sweepstakes?

After answering all 10 answers correctly, players will be given an extra credit question. Those who can answer it correctly can enter into a sweepstakes with a chance of winning one of the 50 limited-edition $500 gift cards from the brand.

The company's Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Brandt, said in a press release:

"Just in time for back to school, we're relaunching the IQ test to recognize our true brand of experts. The test has always generated incredible fan engagement, and we're excited to introduce an entirely new set of questions and an extra credit challenge for 2022."

People who haven't taken part in the contest can also enter the sweepstakes by visiting the Chipotle IQ gift card entry website and submitting the entry form. No announcement has been made regarding the validity or time limit of the gift card.

The winners of the sweepstakes will be chosen at random by the franchise on Friday, August 26.

