Fact Check: Is MrBeast giving away a private island to a subscriber?

YouTuber MrBeast, known for hosting crazy giveaways and making videos that cost him billions of dollars, recently became the second independent YouTuber to reach 100 million subscribers on the platform.

What did he do to mark the joyous occasion? In a recent YouTube short, he announced that he would be giving away a private island to one lucky subscriber who will be declared winner following a series of challenges.

The video was posted on August 1, 2022.

Here, we explore everything we know so far about the challenge.

MrBeast is giving away a private island...and a $10,000 cash prize!

A few days before announcing the giveaway, the YouTuber posted a tweet that piqued the interest of his subscribers. In the tweet he wrote:

“We’ve been working on our 100 million subscriber special all year, and it’s my most expensive and insane video ever! I can’t wait to hit 100 mil and upload this.”

MrBeast finally made the much-anticipated announcement on August 1, 2022. In his YouTube Shorts video, he revealed that in lieu of becoming the second independent YouTuber to have over 100 million subscribers, he will be giving away a private island to one lucky subscriber.

In the video, MrBeast is heard saying:

“I just crossed a 100 million on YouTube, and I thought what better way to celebrate this than to buy a giant private island, and then fly out a hundred random subscribers to this island to compete for it."

He went on to describe the upcoming video as the "craziest" video he has ever filmed, and announced that it would go live on Thursday, August 4 at 4 pm ET.

He further added that the first comment on the video would win a cash prize of $10,0000.

The YouTuber did not discuss how he chose the 100 random subscribers and other details about what is expected to happen.

However, glimpses from the video suggests that competitors might have to make fire or go swimming as part of the challenge.

Previous giveaways hosted by MrBeast

The island giveaway is not the only one that has cost the YouTuber big money.

In a prior challenge, he invited 200 random subscribers to compete for $500,000 in a “last one to leave” challenge. The video featured 100 boys and 100 girls, with the last person to leave the circle winning $500,000 for their entire team.

In the video, subscribers and participants were put through a range of mini challenges.

MrBeast's channel contains a host of similar videos, with each of them raking in more than a million likes. However, his most popular upload by far remains the Squid Game challenge. At the time of writing this article, the Squid Game video had a thumping 277 million views and 14 million likes.

However, given the anticipation surrounding his forthcoming video on Thursday, it can be expected that the likes and views on this new one will surpass the numbers brought in by the Squid Game challenge.

As of now, MrBeast is all set to overtake PewDiePie, the current king of YouTube.

