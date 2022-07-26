Who is Thea Booysen? Everything to know about the Twitch streamer seen with MrBeast

Social media seems to go gaga each time MrBeast posts a video online. However, it isn't just his videos, even if the YouTuber is seen with someone, netizens are curious about who that person is. This time, it was Thea Booysen that MrBeast was seen with on a trip to Las Vegas. Since the photos surfaced, fans have only been wondering who Thea Booysen is.

Booysen is a 24-year-old social media creator who runs a Twitch Channel called "TheaBeast." Here is everything else you need to know about the creator.

Who is the girl MrBeast was seen with? Details explored

Thea has more than 22000 followers on Twitch, where she entertains her audience by playing games like Gwent: The Witcher Card Game and Stray. The streamer, who was seen with the YouTuber, is a South African native with a degree in Psychology and Law.

Having started her Twitch channel only two months ago, she is quite new to the content creation world. She is also quite active on YouTube, where she has a follower count of more than 17,000 subscribers.

Thea and the YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, have been seen together quite a few times now. The two were spotted in Cape Town, South Africa, earlier this year and Thea shared a picture with Jimmy on her Instagram handle.

After Cape Town, the two were seen once again at the 2022 Kid's Choice Awards in April, where they posed for pictures together.

When the two aren't seen together in public, they are quite active and responsive to each other's social media content. Thea recently posted a picture of Donaldson on her Instagram page, to which he posted a comment in response.

Thea Booysen 🐺 @Thea_Booysen This random person keeps looking over at me on our flight. This random person keeps looking over at me on our flight. https://t.co/0HVz3MudFz

MrBeast was previously dating Maddy Spidel

The YouTuber was recently all over the news after breaking up with his ex-girlfriend Maddy Spidell. For the most part, the two kept their relationship private, but Spidell had to confirm their relationship after netizens claimed that she was only dating the YouTube creator just for money.

In a now-deleted tweet, Spidell hit back at the trolls and said:

“If it wasn’t clear – I don’t want MrBeast for his money, just want a bf with good taste in anime who can make me laugh, leave me alone and let me have an unattainable internet crush LMFAO.”

Soon after this, Donaldson also confirmed their relationship and shared pictures and videos with her. On the couple's one-year anniversary, he shared a picture with Maddy that made his fans crazy about the couple.

However, recently, there has been speculation that the two aren't together anymore. Fans believe this to be true, especially after looking at Maddy's Instagram profile, which has no pictures of the couple. They have suggested that the couple might have broken up in 2022.

While neither of them have made any official announcement about the status of their relationship, netizens are curious about the YouTube star's relationship status.

