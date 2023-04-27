Wave Makers on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Netflix's new Taiwanese political drama series, Wave Makers, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend.

The show focuses on the lives of several election campaigners navigating various political challenges amidst the upcoming election. The series stars Ying-Hsuan Hsieh in one of the major roles, along with various others portraying key supporting roles. It is helmed by Chun-Yang Lin.

Netflix's Wave Makers trailer promises a lot of drama in the lead-up to a huge election

The official trailer for Wave Makers was released by Netflix on April 7, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the various crucial events set to unfold in the new miniseries. The trailer opens with a scene featuring Weng Wen-fang.

We-fang is expected to be the lead character as she features prominently throughout the trailer. Subsequently, several crucial scenes from the show appear without revealing any major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a highly dramatic and intense tone that fans of political dramas would love. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also released the official description for the show on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''A heated election is on the horizon. A team of campaign staffers must confront tough choices while navigating a cutthroat political landscape.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, viewers can expect a thoroughly engaging and entertaining political drama series that explores the harsh realities of society whilst offering a detailed look into the lives of those who help politicians rise to power.

The show reportedly features eight episodes, all of which are expected to arrive on the same day April 28, 2023. Each episode is reportedly expected to be around 45-50 minutes.

A quick look at Wave Makers cast

Wave Makers features noted Taiwanese actress Ying-Hsuan Hsieh in one of the major roles. She's believed to be one of the election campaigners who's working very hard to help a major candidate win the election.

She features extensively in the trailer and looks quite impressive, portraying the various shades of her character with stunning ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the series.

Apart from Wave Makers, the actress is widely known for her performances in various other shows and films over the years like Hun qiu xi men, Little Big Women, Dear Ex, and Si lou de tian tang, among many more.

Starring alongside her in another key role is actor Jag Huang, who's also expected to play one of the election campaigners part of Ying's team. He looks equally brilliant in the trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the show.

His other notable acting credits include Life of Pi, Wake Up, Summer, Dream, Yang Yang, and many more. Other important supporting cast members include Gingle Wang, Hsuan-yen Tsai, Leon Dai, and many more.

Viewers can stream all episodes of Wave Makers on Netflix on Friday, April 28, 2023.

