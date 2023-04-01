Copycat Killer review: A chilling Taiwanese crime mystery series that keeps the audience guessing till the very end

Copycat Killer is a highly chilling and mysteriously woven Taiwanese crime thriller series that made its arrival exclusively on Netflix on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The series has been gleaned from renowned Japanese writer Miyabe Miyuki’s much-cherished book of the same name. Miyabe Miyuki is also the writer, while Henri Chang and Jung-chi Chang have acted as directors.

"When a spate of grisly murders throws a city into chaos, a tenacious prosecutor must brace for a cat-and-mouse game against a dangerous manipulator."

From the very beginning, the plot delves deep into protagonist Hsiao-Chi's quest to uncover the truth behind a series of gruesome murders. With striking direction and impressive acting performances by the lead characters, the series has gained quite a lot of positive attention from viewers since its arrival.

Despite being a bit of a drag, Copycat Killer is quite thrilling and a perfect streaming choice for thriller enthusiasts.

Copycat Killer on Netflix: An intense and heartwrenching thriller series, elevated by impressive direction

Complicated and intense, but lacked cohesion due to its slow pace

The series chronicles the intensely woven story of a determined prosecutor who relentlessly investigates a ghastly case of several serial killings. Throughout the entire series, the audience can see the protagonist chasing after the murderer to reveal his identity to the world and bring him to justice. It ends with the protagonist unmasking the real mastermind behind the inhuman killings.

The story is quite bone-chilling in its presentation. It is written in such an absorbing way that it is bound to keep the audience hooked till the very end. Complex plotlines, unexpected twists and turns, and hair-raising revelations make this a mindful and engaging watch.

While some episodes in the middle may feel a bit dragged due to lack of substance, the ten-episode series provides viewers with an impactful watching experience that keeps them right on the edge of their seats throughout. Without a shred of doubt, strong writing plays a huge role in the series' success.

Remarkable direction

The directors of the series, Henri Chang and Jung-chi Chang, have thoroughly captured the ominous feeling of the story, capturing it in an extremely raw and real manner. They have lensed out some of the most intense sequences of the series in an incredibly subtle way, making the plot even more chilling.

Especially scenes such as the one where the sinister killer brutally murdered the protagonist's love interest, the one where the protagonist provoked the killer to confess his crimes on live television or the one where the killer gets stabbed are all quite brilliantly directed, creating several heartwrenching moments for the audience.

Kang Ren Wu as Hsiao-Chi Kuo is absolutely perfect

The lead actor Kang Ren Wu steals the show with his unbelievably realistic acting. The actor dived deep into the empathetic yet hot-headed character and brought out all its critical nuances on screen. He has exceptionally portrayed the character's pain, suffering, and hunger to avenge the deaths of so many victims, including his lover.

It is hard to move eyes from the character due to the actor's sheer brilliance and strong onscreen presence. Those who played the role have also done a highly arresting job of portraying the psychopath and self-centered character. The very last scene, where he is dying due to a serious stab wound, is absolutely gripping to witness.

Other actors on the cast list for Copycat Killer include Cammy Chiang as Yen-Jhen Lu, Ruby Lin as Ya-Cih Yao, Tsung-Hua Tou as Shang-Yong Lin, Yi-Chieh Lee as Yi-Jyun Cin, Chun-Yao Yao as He-Ping Chen, and several others. They have also done a promising job in playing their respective characters.

Catch Copycat Killer, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

