Copycat Killer ending explained: Was Hsiao-Chi able to unmask the real Killer Noh?

Copycat Killer is a brand new Taiwanese mystery thriller series that made its debut on Friday, March 31, exclusively on Netflix.

The series has taken inspiration from esteemed Japanese author Miyabe Miyuki’s highly celebrated novel of the same name. Miyabe has also served as the writer for the series, while the chilling suspenseful series has been directed by Henri Chang and Jung-chi Chang.

The official brief synopsis for Copycat Killer, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"When a spate of grisly murders throws a city into chaos, a tenacious prosecutor must brace for a cat-and-mouse game against a dangerous manipulator."

The cast list for the Taiwanese crime thriller series includes Kang Ren Wu as Hsiao-Chi Kuo, Cammy Chiang as Yen-Jhen Lu, Tsung-Hua Tou as Shang-Yong Lin, Ruby Lin as Ya-Cih Yao, Chun-Yao Yao as He-Ping Chen, Yi-Chieh Lee as Yi-Jyun Cin and several others.

Since the series debuted on Netflix, it has already begun to garner a lot of positive responses from both the audience and critics due to its mind-bending and exhilarating storyline, unexpected twists, and hair-raising ending.

The ending of Netflix's new Taiwanese crime thriller series, Copycat Killer, saw some astounding and dark revelations

How did Hsiao-Chi unmask the real Killer Noh?

The series, Copycat Killer, revolved around an empathetic but hard-headed prosecutor named Hsiao-Chi, who would do everything in his power to get to the bottom of a set of heinous serial killings.

The sinister serial killer, on the other hand, would stop at nothing to blindside and control his victims, their respective families, the authorities, and the media as well to create a media sensation out of his horrible crimes.

Towards the end of the series, Hsiao-Chi constructed a fitting sketch of the serial killer who went by the name of Killer Noh. As per his sketch, Killer Noh was a megalomaniac with a massive ego who orchestrated everything just for the media limelight. He wanted everyone to admire the fact that he could end anyone's life at any moment.

A still from Copycat Killer (Image Via IMDb)

Jia-Wun, who was a profuse killer, did not match the sketch of the serial killer. Hsiao-Chi soon realized that Jia-Wun was not the mastermind behind the killings. Later on, the determined prosecutor found out that Jai-Wun had become prey to TNB’s leading reporter and journalist He-Ping, who was the real Killer Noh.

He had lost the love of his life, Yun-Huei, to He-Ping earlier. The loss made him lose his mind and he went on to break the law and got arrested for it. While behind bars, Hsiao-Chi came up with a masterstroke to unmask He-Ping and bring him to justice. To execute the plan, he decided to give an interview to He-Ping on his well-known news show.

During the interview, Hsiao-Chi went on to arrange a fake phone call in which the caller pretended to be the real Killer Noh. This provoked He-Ping to become restless. To provoke the reporter even further, He-Ping claimed that Killer Noh was not extraordinary and everyone would forget him soon.

A still from Copycat Killer (Image Via IMDb)

This instigated He-Ping to his core and he confessed to his inhuman crimes on live television. He was immediately arrested by authorities.

Did He-Ping Chen die at the end?

At the very end of the gripping Netflix series, the audience saw the court find He-Ping Chen guilty and he was given a life imprisonment sentence. While coming out of court after his hearing, the media surrounded him and several individuals wearing masks were also there.

All of a sudden, an unknown individual tweaking a hoody and mask came forward with a knife and pierced it through He-Ping's stomach and left him to bleed. While wounded badly, He-Ping kept on insisting to the media reporters to film him and within a few minutes, he passed away right there.

Copycat Killer, currently streaming on Netflix.

