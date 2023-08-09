Wayne Brady net worth: Fortune explored after Let’s Make a Deal host comes out as pansexual

Wayne Brady, the host of game show Let's Make a Deal, whose estimated net worth stands at $12 million as of 2023, recently opened up about his sexual orientation. The renowned actor and TV personality announced that he is pansexual in an interview with People Magazine on August 7, 2023.

Brady's acting credits include popular TV shows such as How I Met You Mother and Everybody Hates Christ and reality shows like Dancing With the Stars and his own Emmy-winning variety show, titled The Wayne Brady Show.

The 51-year-old is a divorced father-of-one and reportedly co-parents his daughter Maile Masako Brady, 20, with his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, who is a producer and actress. Taketa is now dating Jason Fordham.

How much is Wayne Brady's accumulated worth?

Wayne Brady is an industry veteran with an estimated net worth of $12 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He collected his wealth through his acting jobs and real estate investments.

The Amityville Hex actor first sold his Sherman Oaks house in June 2018 for $2.65 million and then sold another house from the same area for $1.8 million. Brady also sold a 3 bedroom condo two years later for another $1.8 million.

That apart, a lot of his earnings can be traced back to his successful acting career.

In a recent interview with People, Wayne revealed his sexual orientation, coming out as pansexual:

"I am pansexual. Bisexual — with an open mind!"

He elaborated on what being pansexual means to him, expressing:

"Pan means being able to be…attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place."

He continued:

"Not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

Wayne's ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, was reportedly the first person that he shared his orientation with and she told the outlet,

"I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier."

Wayne Brady was also upfront about his relationship status. Concluding the interview with People, he remarked:

"I am single, but it's not about being with someone right now. I've got some work to do still."

Wayne Brady's career

lovelyti @lovelyti



The Let's Make a Deal star recently sat down for an interview with People, & he opened up about identifying as pansexual, and how he defines that for himself.



Any Thoughts?



#Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/KD60bU3MUh Wayne Brady is opening up about his sexuality, revealing that he identifies as pansexual.The Let's Make a Deal star recently sat down for an interview with People, & he opened up about identifying as pansexual, and how he defines that for himself.Any Thoughts?

Wayne Brady was born in Columbus Georgia in the year 1972. The American actor moved to Orlando and later graduated from Dr. Phillips High School in 1989. Brady moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his dream of acting after completing his studies at the University of Miami.

Besides hosting the popular game show Let's Make a Deal, Brady has also worked on other dynamic roles, including his appearance in the famous sitcom How I Met Your Mother as Barney's older brother James Stinson. He appeared in a total of 14 episodes starting from seasons 2 through 9.

Justin Platt @JustinColumbus



Reeko

From

Stuart Little 3:

Call Of The Wild



And



Shackelford

From

Clifford’s

Really Big Movie Wayne BradyReekoFromStuart Little 3:Call Of The WildAndShackelfordFromClifford’sReally Big Movie pic.twitter.com/NR705WMYms

A report on caknowledge.com mentions that Brady made his acting debut with the 2004 film Clifford’s Big Movie. He voiced Shackelford’s character. His other acting credits include the role of DJ Johnny Feelgood in 2005’s Roll Bounce. He also voiced Reeko’s character in Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild and the Brer Wolf in The Adventures of Brer Rabbit that same year.

Brady has also played parts in Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright, The Hero of Color City, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, and WRZ: White Racist Zombies, among others.

Wayne Brady is soon set to appear on an eight-episode series about him and his family, expected to premiere on Hulu, as reported by Variety. The title and release date of the project have not been disclosed yet.