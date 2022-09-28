WE Fest 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

WE Fest, the annual three-day country music festival, has announced its lineup for 2023. The festival will take place at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes in Minnesota from August 3 to August 5. The headliners announced for the festival include Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown and Brothers Osborne.

Tickets for the festival will be available from September 29 at 7 am PT from the festival’s official website. This is the 40th iteration of the festival, which was first started by Jeff Kruger in August 1983. Additional acts will be announced close to the festival next year.

This is the first time Wallen will appear at the WE Fest. Brown and Paisley have performed at WE Fest in the past. While Brown last appeared at the event in 2017, Paisley performed at the festival over four times, first in 2003 followed by 2008, 2011 and 2014.

WE Fest 2023 Tickets

Various ticket options are available from the We Fest’s website. These options include:

3-day general admission priced at $139 --These tickets are non-transferrable and give access to festival grounds, vendors, and all shows.

Lawn Chair Reserved Seating priced at $180 --These tickets are the best available reserved camp chair seating in sections 101, 102, 103, and 104.

Reserved Seating priced at $260 -- These seats are the best available reserved stadium style seats in Sections 1,2, 9 & 10.

Upper and Lower Grandstand Seating priced at $280. This ticket gives access to the best available partially shaded reserved stadium-style seating with a great elevated view of the stage and premier access to seating area, bars and restrooms. Seats for this category of tickets are non-transferrable and must be used by the same patron all weekend.

Also available are ticket add-on options from the festival’s website. These include:

A 3-day pit pass which starts at $499.

A country-club membership priced at $99.

WE Fest VIP tickets will be available for purchase via the festival’s official website. VIP tickets will give access to Reserved stadium-style seats with a view of the stage. Attendees will receive complimentary beverage options, including alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks. Also included in the VIP Pass is a complimentary catered meal served on each day of the festival. VIP tickets give additional benefits including expedited entry, reserved stadium-style seating and exclusive access to the VIP hospitality area with complimentary food and drinks.

More about the headliners at WE Fest 2023

Morgan Wallen is an American country music singer and songwriter. The artist rose to fame when he competed in the sixth season of The Voice, originally as a member of Usher’s team followed by Adam Levine as his mentor. In 2015, Morgan Wallen released his debut EP titled Stand Alone followed by If I Know Me in 2018.

The album includes singles including Up Down featuring Florida Georgia Line, Whiskey Glasses, and Chasin' You. His single If I Know Me reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. In 2021, he released his second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, which became the only country album to spend seven weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The album featured hits including More Than My Hometown, 7 Summers, and Wasted on You.

Also among the headliners is Bradley Paisley, who has appeared at the festival several times before. The artist has released eleven studio albums with all of his albums being certified Gold or higher by the RIAA. He has also won several accolades, including three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, and two American Music Awards.

Kane Brown released his first EP, Closer, in June 2015, and a single, Used to Love You Sober, in October 2015. His self-titled album Kane Brown was released on December 2, 2016. His second album, Experiment, was released in November 2018, and became his first number one album on the Billboard 200.

Brothers Osborne is a country music duo consisting of brothers T.J. Osborne and John Osborne. They have released three studio albums till date. In 2015, the brothers released the single Stay a Little Longer, which was a top five hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs, following which they released their debut studio album titled Pawn Shop the same year.

