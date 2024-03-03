“WE GOT A CHRISEAN ROCK ON OUR HANDS”: Rapper Presidentialrosee getting a tattoo of Twitch streamer Kai Cenat on her face sparks wild reactions online

Rapper and social media influencer Presidentialrosee has gone viral on social media after getting not one but two tattoos of streamer Kai Cenat on her face, one showcasing Kai as a child and the other one showing his adult face. The rapper posted a video on TikTok about how much she loved Kai. She also has an upcoming album titled Kai.

The rapper's February 29 TikTok went viral on social media, prompting reactions of abject shock from everyone who saw it. People thought the rapper was insane and compared her to Chrisean Rock, who got Blueface's face tattooed on her neck. One X user exclaimed:

Netizens think that Presidentialrosee is 'insane' for getting a Kai Cenat face tattoo

Presidentialrosee released a TikTok on Thursday, February 29, revealing a picture of Kai Cenat as a kid tattooed on her cheek. The rapper, who collaborated with Cenat a year and a half ago, gushed over the streamer in the video. She said:

"This little short motherf**ker is cute as f**k, and he's packing."

She felt like Cenat matched her energy and claimed that if Kai did not accept the tattoo, she would get his face on her face again. Presidentialrosee stated:

"I go all out when I love, and I'm in love like f**k with this man okay."

She later released an Instagram reel in collaboration with the tattoo studio, 2playaaink, showing her getting Kai's adult face tattooed on her other cheek. Her original TikTok amassed over 300,000 views, while her Instagram reel amassed over 57,000 views.

Social media users were stunned after viewing Presidentialrosee's Kai Cenat tattoo. Many were at a loss for words and stated that this generation was "cooked." Others were clueless about why the rapper did such a thing and called her "insane." Many even talked about mental health and advised Cenat to get a restraining order.

Here are a few reactions to Presidentialrosee's viral TikTok video:

Presidentialrosee also had a brand new album all set for release titled Kai. She recently released a single from the album titled Inta Dat. In an interview with Times Now, Presidentialrosee revealed that her album was "humbly" named after Kai Cenat, as he was her inspiration behind the whole thing. She further told the outlet:

"I write and create music and just seeing Kai gave me chills and the thrashing desire to push this crazy idea. GOD and Kai are both my inspirations for the tattoos and my new album dropping soon."

She added:

"I have seen Kai on lives and have worked with him on a stream before and since then have been inspired and motivated to make this upcoming project solely about him and why I thought it was only right to show my respect with the ink I choose to place on my face. Thank you 2playaaink."

Into that was played in the background of her aforementioned Instagram reel. She also shared a video of the rapper's performance of the song on Instagram. It showed Presidentialrosee in a courtroom setting performing her music while standing behind a mic stand with Kai Cenat's picture on it.