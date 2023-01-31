''We got so close so fast'': Elvis star Austin Butler opens up on meeting Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis star Austin Butler recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he spoke about his role in the acclaimed biopic on Elvis Presley and meeting the iconic entertainer's late daughter Lisa Marie Presley and said that they immediately struck a bond.

Butler mentioned:

''She just opened up to me, and we got so close so fast.''

Austin Butler received widespread critical acclaim for his lead performance in Elvis. The movie was also a commercial and critical success, with many critics rating it as one of the finest movies of 2022.

Austin Butler talks about Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis, and more

During the interview with Jimmy Fallon, Austin Butler spoke at length about his friendship with Lisa Marie Presley and recalled the time they first met.

He said:

''I first met Lisa when we screened the film at Graceland. And I've never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them. And she just - and she's also - she was a person who didn't really have anything to prove and wouldn't open up to everybody.''

He further stated that Presley's death is ''devastating.'' The actor also shared a story about Lisa Marie Presley showing him Elvis' slippers in his bedroom.

Speaking about the film, Austin Butler told Jimmy Fallon that he'd started preparing for the role of Elvis Presley before he was even cast in the movie. For his performance, Butler won a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Apart from Elvis, Austin Butler is best known for his performances in various other popular and acclaimed movies and shows like Life Unexpected, The Carrie Diaries, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, to name a few.

More details about Elvis cast, plot, and trailer

Elvis chronicles the tumultuous life of iconic rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley. Take a look at the official description of the movie, as per Warner Bros. Pictures:

''A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis’s (Butler) story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).''

The synopsis further reads:

''As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).''

Critics raved about the film's thematic ambitions, visual aesthetics, strong writing, and stunning performances by the ensemble cast, among various other things.

Apart from Austin Butler, the movie stars Tom Hanks in the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Presley's former manager who plays a key role in the rock 'n' roll icon's life. Hanks has received high praise from viewers and critics for his richly layered and subtle performance.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., among many others. Elvis is directed by noted filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, with the screenplay penned by Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner.

Poll : 0 votes