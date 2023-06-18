"We grew up very poor": 1000-lb Sisters star Amanda Halterman opens up about her upbringing and the murder of her grandfather

1000-lb Sisters star Amanda Halterman rarely comes in front of the cameras to talk about her childhood or relationships. However, recently, in a Tik-Tok video, she announced some very upsetting information about her childhood and family that shocked everyone. Amanda, who initially did not want to discuss her childhood in detail, said that her siblings were not ready for the information to be shared.

She said that it was "very different than other folks," as her five siblings were being raised by a single mother.

"We grew up very poor. Our mom was a single parent with five kids and our grandmother was the one who stayed home with us and raised us," Amanda added.

Amanda Halterman also said that her uncle Kevin was a huge part of their upbringing. Halterman did not shy away from admitting:

"We didn’t have a pot to pi*s in or a window to throw it out. That’s all I’m gonna say about that."

She also praised her family for being open to the 1000-lb Sisters.

Amanda Halterman shared the trauma of losing her grandfather

Amanda Halterman’s grandfather, Charles T. Ellis, was murdered by her uncle by putting antifreeze in his tea. This was also mentioned in 1000-lb Sisters (mentioned in the Murder in the Heartlands: Volume 2 book), and the killing gave Amanda trauma very early on in her life.

"That was really tough on us. Our grandfather was a very very special guy, and although I was only six, I remember some of the things he taught me as a little girl," she explained.

Later on, Amanda Halterman explained that not every detail of her life should be revealed and that:

“When it comes to the transparency that we have on the show. I mean, we’re pretty open and honest about everything that we share on the show, so like I’ve said before, some things you just have to keep for yourself.”

She also does not want people to look at her "differently" or feel "pity" for her just because of her upbringing.

Amanda Halterman was rarely seen on 1000-lb Sisters in the earlier seasons because of breaking marriage

In another Tik-Tok video posted early in June 2023, Amanda revealed that she had been having problems in her marriage ever since the show started on TLC. Amanda married Jason Halterman on December 30, 1998, and had four sons with him. The couple split secretly after 22 years of marriage, and the storyline was mentioned sometimes in 1000-lb Sisters.

Though they got divorced in August 2020, their divorce was finalized in August 2022. Amanda was given prime custody of the kids, and the youngest son was 18 at the time.

Amanda’s husband, Jason, is the brother of Michael Halterman, to whom her sister Amy was married for four years before getting divorced in 2023. She said in an interview that in season 2, things fell apart in her marriage, and by season 3, she was living in her own place.

She revealed in a Tik-Tok that she knows that the show won't last forever, so she doesn't even account for that money in her budget, explaining:

"I'm not rich, by no means, but I'm gonna be just fine. I was doing just fine without the show, so the money I make off the show, that's not even budgeted."

TLC has confirmed when 1000-lb Sisters will return for its 5th season.

