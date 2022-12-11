“We kept expecting it to come”: Witness of Grant Wahl’s final moments claims absence of defibrillator near emergency scene

The world has been mourning the loss of the American soccer journalist, Grant Wahl, who died suddenly in Qatar as he was covering the World Cup game between the Netherlands and Argentina on December 9, 2022. While the incident took place in front of a number of journalists who witnessed his death, a special correspondent for The Sunday Times, Josh Glancy, came forward to give some shocking details about the incident.

The journalist revealed that there was no defibrillator present at the emergency scene. Josh reported:

"Why wasn't there a defibrillator? That was the question we kept asking each other, as the medics pumped and pumped to no avail.”

Further, Glancy also wrote in the report about how Wahl had been receiving CPR for several minutes after he collapsed.

The report claimed:

"At this billion-dollar state-of-the-art stadium, which has a VIP suite so lavish it includes a bedroom, which will host the World Cup final, why was there no defibrillator to hand? Many minutes passed, and we kept expecting it to come. But it never did."

The cause of Grant Wahl’s death remains unknown, however, it was Wahl who discussed on Thursday's episode of Fútbol with Grant Wahl that he came down to cover the event even with bronchitis. It is still unclear whether bronchitis was the cause of his collapse.

Grant Wahl had 24 years of experience as a journalist

Grant Wahl was seated in the media section, which was reserved for journalists at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. This is where a few witnesses claimed that Wahl fell back in his seat. All of this happened during the extra time of the game between Argentina and the Netherlands, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance.

Emergency services rushed in and started giving Grant the necessary medical attention. However, even after many trials, the medical staff present at the stadium could not save Wahl. The Sunday Times reporter Josh Glancy claimed that the medics “kept pumping,” but could not save his life.

Glancy wrote in his article:

"On the pitch, the penalty shoot-out concluded. Argentina won. Holland lost. Who cared. The gloating of the Argentine victors seemed unbearably pathetic. The distress of the defeated Dutch, stricken in the center circle, somehow trivial and banal in the face of a widow about to receive the worst phone call imaginable. The magic spell of football had been broken. The only important thing was that a good man had inexplicably lost his life."

During his podcast on Thursday, Grant Wahl discussed how he was not feeling his best. He said:

"My body told me, even after the U.S. went out, 'Dude, you are not sleeping enough,' and it rebelled on me. So I've had a case of bronchitis this week. I've been to the medical clinic at the media center twice now, including today. I'm feeling better today, I basically canceled everything on this Thursday, that I had, and napped."

Furthermore, as US Soccer shared an emotional note declaring the passing away of Grant Wahl, fans were saddened to hear about the demise of the famous soccer journalist.

Wahl’s wife, Celine Gounder, also confirmed the news by tweeting:

“I am so thankful for the support of my husband Grant Wahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock.”

Grant Wahl was known for his award-winning journalism. He had 24 years of experience in the field and covered various events in the world of soccer. However, he had a special interest in US Soccer.

