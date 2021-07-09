"We kissed like one time": Corinna Kopf reveals if she and David Dobrik ever got together 

Social media influencer Corinna Kopf has taken over the internet after coming on the Impaulsive podcast hosted by Jake Paul, Mike Majlak and George Janko. The YouTuber, also known for streaming on Twitch, revealed explosive details about her sexuality and dating life in LA.

Corinna Kopf spoke about hooking up with YouTuber David Dobrik, who is now famous for filming a YouTube video while his friend was responsible for sexual misconduct in Dobrik’s apartment.

Corinna Kopf spoke about David Dobrik, revealing:

“We’ve never had s*x. The internet knows we kissed one time at his apartment. Doesn’t mean anything at all.”

Corinna Kopf’s dating history

YouTuber David Dobrik started off by releasing content with his fellow Vlog Squad members, and Corinna Kopf was one of the early members of the Squad. Corinna revealed that she did not date the leader of the Vlog Squad, David Dobrik, but she dated fellow Vlog Squad member Toddy Smith publicly. The couple appeared on several of Dobrik’s vlogs.

Since Corinna’s fame rose online, she has gone on to date several internet personalities.

In 2017, it was rumored that Corinna was dating YouTuber Brennen Taylor. The two never confirmed whether they were dating. Corinna dated Toddy Smith between 2017 and 2018. The couple publicly split in 2018.

Corinna was then linked to Logan Paul in 2019. They were both seen together at a Lakers game. On the Impaulsive podcast, Corinna admitted to hooking up with Logan Paul.

She said:

“It really does bother me because people think I’m some s*x God in LA. I’ve had s*x only with Logan this year and another guy.”

In March 2019, Corinna was then linked to gaming YouTuber Turner Tenney, aka Tfue.

Corinna has also been linked to Twitch streamer Adin Ross, who is popular for his NBA 2K and GTA streams.

Corinna Kopf has amassed over 5.9 million Instagram followers and has also revealed that she made over a million dollars within 48 hours on Only Fans.

