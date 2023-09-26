"We love Nic": Todd Chrisley's thoughts on Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles’ relationship

In a recent interview, Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley discussed Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles' relationship, as well as his understanding of why the couple broke up. During Todd's appearance on Chrisley Confessions podcast on Wednesday, he shared, “We love Nic, and I pray for him”, although Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles are no longer together.

Furthermore, he noted that in a recent conversation he and Savannah had, Nic's relationship was discussed:

“I said, 'But let's make sure that you collect your ownership in how this ended this way. I said, 'Y'all met on social media. You had a blue checkmark, he had a blue checkmark. He was an athlete, you're on television. Y'all put all your faith in that blue check mark because that meant both of you were verified, which meant there was no falsity going on. There was no one impersonating you.'"

In addition, he mentioned how he believes the ex-couple should have put their faith in "God" rather than focusing only on the fact that they both had a “blue checkmark.”

He also mentioned that if they had done what he believes, the ex-couple would have been in a different position and things would have been different for them.

Todd also talked about the lack of understanding that resulted in the breakup, and how Savannah Chrisley assumed Nic would understand her life just because the latter was famous as well.

"I said, 'When y'all two verified that y'all were legitimate on social media, where was the verification that you were both children of God and that you were supposed to be together? Where's that verification? I said, 'You don't have it.' So what starts uneven will end uneven. What starts out as cracked will end up shattered. And I said, 'If it starts out messy, it'll end with messy.'"

Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley got engaged in 2019, but due to some differences, the two decided to part ways in June 2020.

Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley's relationship timeline

Social media brought Growing Up Chrisley star Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles together in 2017. After a few years of dating, Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles were announced to be engaged in 2019.

Following the news of their breakup in 2020, Savannah Chrisley shared the following information on Instagram:

"Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually."

In addition, Savannah Chrisley also talked briefly about the breakup in an interview with People magazine in November 2020, noting how she believes they were not a good match:

"Our situation is very unique. For us, it was a very adult relationship and you need to navigate it that way. Even when it ends. He was a part of my family and he still is. It's just we're both on different pages right now and we weren't connecting. I don't ever believe that you should have to change who you are, what you want out of life to be with someone.”

Further, Todd Chrisley's daughter, Savannah added:

“And that goes for him as well. Neither of us were capable of giving the other what they needed at the time. And that's okay. You just have to realize that and we chose to take that step back. And no decision in life is ever perfect.”

On Saturday, it was announced that the 29-year-old former NHL player had passed away. According to ESPN, the cause of death was a motorcycle accident.