"We support short kings": Limb lengthening surgery cost explored as netizens criticize viral TikTok video

A video discussing limb lengthening surgery is currently going viral on TikTok. The video shows the journey of a man getting surgery to go from 5'5 feet to 6 feet. However, the limb lengthening surgery has been criticized by several social media users with making calling those getting it done insecure or "conforming to social beauty standards."

As soon as the video of the man was shared on social media, people discussed the need for the surgery while also wondering how much it cost. The cost of the surgery, according to GQ was between $70,000 to $150,000. The bulk of the cost depends on how much the patient wants to "grow."

george @StokeyyG2 This guy went from 5’5 to 6’0 using limb lengthening surgery…



However, the surgery was also criticized by many people as the video took the internet by storm. While people said that those getting it done were insecure, one person said, "We support short kings over here."

User commented on their support of "short kings" (Image via Twitter/StokeyyG2)

Dr. Yuksel Yurttas, an orthopedic surgeon from Turkey, who specializes in limb lengthening said that the surgery begins with an operation called an osteotomy. The process involves the orthopedic surgeon cutting the bone of the body that needs to be lengthened. Then they use an external fixator or internal nail to fix the bones in place.

After the surgery, the bone usually lengthens over time, allowing the body to form new bone tissues to fill in the gap. The entire process is lengthy and the recovery requires close monitoring and follow-up care.

Netizens took to Twitter to criticize the limb lengthening surgery and all that comes with it

Social media users are putting the video of the man getting limb surgery under fire for doing so. Some discussed the side effects and complications that came with the limb lengthening surgery while others talked about the risks of the operation.

A few users commented on the operation with their own views and personal opinions. A majority of the users claimed they wouldn't get the surgery done since "it was not worth it."

Frank Donga™ @frankdonga_ I saw a video of limb lengthening surgery to become 6ft tall. Cosmetic surgeons have done amazing reconstructions to give hope to victims of accidents and birth defects. However, isn’t there an ethical limit to how doctors can grant body alteration & mutilation DESIRES?The risks? I saw a video of limb lengthening surgery to become 6ft tall. Cosmetic surgeons have done amazing reconstructions to give hope to victims of accidents and birth defects. However, isn’t there an ethical limit to how doctors can grant body alteration & mutilation DESIRES?The risks?

opa @opeyoluj Dear short king, you don’t need limb lengthening surgery Dear short king, you don’t need limb lengthening surgery 😭

h @h4jara Just seen a guy get limb lengthening surgery on tiktok i can’t believe thats a thing Just seen a guy get limb lengthening surgery on tiktok i can’t believe thats a thing

Efam Harris @iefamharris People now do surgery to increase their heights?!



It’s called limb lengthening.



My question is, WHY??? 🫠 People now do surgery to increase their heights?!It’s called limb lengthening. My question is, WHY??? 🫠

MELROSE @MelMx__ Limb lengthening surgery to make you look taller is just :( Limb lengthening surgery to make you look taller is just :(

Funky Lil Aggin @Cedric_Toni Limb lengthening surgery is where I draw the line 🤨 Limb lengthening surgery is where I draw the line 🤨

sahra @sahravercetti just seen a man get limb lengthening surgery. This generation of men are doomed just seen a man get limb lengthening surgery. This generation of men are doomed

la llorona @everydayrachel it was never that serious enough to get limb lengthening surgery, men pls embrace your shortness. it was never that serious enough to get limb lengthening surgery, men pls embrace your shortness.

The surgery's costs, side effects, and other information

As mentioned earlier, the entire operation costs $70,000 to $150,000, depending on how much the patient chooses to grow. In addition to this, the person wanting to get the surgery done will also need to put in thousands of dollars for follow-up costs. There are various options for the limb lengthening operation costing with some starting from $20,000 in Turkey.

Debiparshad, the owner of a lengthening surgery clinic in Las Vegas, spoke about his clients who come in to get the procedure done. He said:

"I joke that I could open a tech company. I got, like, 20 software engineers doing this procedure right now who are here in Vegas."

Debiparshad noted that he recently had a girl from PayPal get the surgery done and added that he has patients from companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook. He said that also has patients from Microsoft, stating that there are multiple patients from the company who get it done.

According to the New York Post, the limb lengthening surgery is a painful procedure. It involves the doctor breaking the patient's femur bone in whatever limb that the patient wants to extend. The doctor then adds an extendable metal nail.

The nail gradually extends over a period of three months by one millimeter a day. The bone tissue grows in number to fill in the gap and the patient inevitably grows several inches taller by the end of the process, according to Dr. Yuksel Yurttas.

uche. @MadebyUche The known complication risks of limb lengthening surgery are crazy. Which makes me see the whole thing to be even more pathetic because the unknown complications (later stage in life) are probably 10x worse. The known complication risks of limb lengthening surgery are crazy. Which makes me see the whole thing to be even more pathetic because the unknown complications (later stage in life) are probably 10x worse.

GQ's report added that the surgery has a lengthy recovery process that entails "relentless" pain. The pain stretches the nerves, muscles, and tissue of the legs to an "almost excruciating degree."

The basic and standard operation adds up to 3 inches of height, but patients can choose up to 6 inches if they are willing to have the same surgical nails implanted in their tibias.

The patients are often wealthy but not always. They all share a desire to feel better about themselves. Customers who cannot afford the procedure in one go can choose to cover the entire cost in installments.

Boston Children's Hospital claims that limb lengthening surgery puts patients at risk of nerve damage, muscle damage, joint contracture, dislocations, and arthritis.

