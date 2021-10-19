"Sapnap after his painful height surgery": Minecraft streamer Dream makes fun of Sapnap's height

Professional Minecraft speedrunner and YouTuber Clay “Dream” tweeted out a picture of a friend and fellow YouTuber, Nick “Sapnap” today, captioned “Sapnap after his painful height surgery.” The image displayed Sapnap standing beside his surgeon before and after his height lengthening surgery. The tweet was posted around nine months after a discussion between Sapnap, Dream, and George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson during a twitch stream about who is taller out of Sapnap and George.

Sapnap's height is a debatable topic among the Minecraft community

A similar video of Sapnap and another Minecraft YouTuber, Karl Jacobs, was posted on YouTube, clipped from Jacobs’ Twitch channel. The two compare heights by standing next to each other in front of the camera and thousands of viewers. Karl came out on top, with Jacobs' Twitch chat, then proceeded to spam "TallNap" and try to cheer up a visibly disappointed Sapnap. This might have been what prompted Sapnap to decide on increasing his height via surgery.

While some fans were scratching their heads and having a hard time believing this was indeed Sapnap, most of them were less than happy about Dream posting Sapnap’s pre-and post-surgery pictures, as they showed him half-naked. Many of them expressed their shock and anger through their tweets.

livea🐈‍⬛ @quackityslore @dreamwastaken you’re going to push him to impulsively buying stilts off amazon @dreamwastaken you’re going to push him to impulsively buying stilts off amazon

YouTubers Tina “TinaKitten”, a part of the popular content creator group Offline Tv, and Toby “Tubbo” Smith, an active part of the Dream SMP Minecraft Server, tweeted in support of Sapnap. At the same time, Karl Jacobs had a question for Dream.

Some people, however, questioned Sapnap's decision to undergo surgery, stating that height extension wasn't necessary, with some even going as far as to comment that they preferred the "shorter" Sapnap.

Also Read

Nick “Sapnap” is a popular Minecraft Youtuber and Twitch streamer who collaborates with Dream and other members of the Dream SMP (survival multiplayer) server for various Minecraft-themed videos and challenges. His most popular videos include "Minecraft, But We Are All Colorblind", "Minecraft, But Our Damage Is Shared", and "Minecraft, But Every Mob Looks Like A Pig".

As of October 2021, Sapnap has more than 4.1 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.7 million followers on Twitch. Sapnap has been a regular part of Dream's "Minecraft Manhunt" series, with the most viewed video reaching a whopping 102 million views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar