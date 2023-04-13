UFC fighters aren't just mixed martial artists who step inside the octagon to determine who among them is the very best. They're also people who occasionally offer their thoughts on certain situations and topics. Polarizing middleweight Sean Strickland is well-known for his opinions on various topics.

A different topic, one without a politically-charged nature, has drawn the interest of Dana White's fighters. A man named Moses Gibson recently spent a total of $170,000 across two agonizing surgeries designed to increase his overall height and improve his dating life, leading two fighters to comment on it.

The fighters in question are featherweight Sodiq Yusuff and longtime UFC women's strawweight standout Angela Hill. Due to the extreme nature of Moses Gibson's decision, Sodiq Yusuff pondered whether the 41-year-old may be suffering from mental illness.

Meanwhile, 'Overkill' had a more humorous take on the situation after replying to the Nigerian's tweets. Their responses to the situation are as follows:

Sodiq Yusuff @Super_Sodiq The Cosmetic Lane @TheCosmeticLane



Moses Gibson spent 170k on 2 height lengthening surgery after being subjected heightism for being 5'5! He said he long struggled to get a girlfriend due to his 5-foot-5-inch frame, initially turning to medication and a "spiritual healer" to try to increase his height… Mental illness?

Angela Hill @AngieOverkill @Super_Sodiq Don’t show this to Team Alpha male, homies dying for a leg kick @Super_Sodiq Don’t show this to Team Alpha male, homies dying for a leg kick 😂

Who is Moses Gibson and why are UFC fighters talking about him?

Moses Gibson is a 41-year-old man who recently made headlines for bizarre reasons. With an initial stature of five feet and five inches in height, he experienced insecurity regarding his size as he recounted that women often rejected him for being short, prompting him to try growing taller.

After unsuccessfully using various forms of medication and even consulting a spiritual healer, he settled on an agonizing surgery that lengthened his legs to render him taller. Not only is the procedure extremely painful due to bone breakage, it is also extremely expensive.

Gibson spent a combined $170,000 across two different surgeries, all in the name of improving his dating life. Unfortunately, due to the extreme nature of the surgery, Gibson is currently unable to walk and requires a wheelchair until he fully recovers from the ill effects of the procedure.

The entire situation earned the attention of UFC fighters Sodiq Yusuff and Angela Hill, and with good reason.

