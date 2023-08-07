"We should not be talking about people’s weight": Bebe Rexha's interview explored amid split from Keyan Safyari over 'Weight Gain' text

American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha just went through a very public split from her boyfriend of three years, Keyan Safyari, after an alleged 'weight gain' text from him ticked her off.

Given the constant media attention that the singer receives it is not easy to navigate public scrutiny and comments on her body, and Bebe Rexha wasn't taking any criticism from her boyfriend.

In an interview with Jennifer Hudson in May 2023, the American singer shared how she felt receiving negative comments about her weight gain.

The 33-year-old said:

"We should not be talking about people’s weight."

She further proceeded to say that the comments about her gaining weight are indeed true and that she isn't necessarily mad about it.

"I’m not mad about it, because it is true," she said.

Bebe Rexha addressed the public reaction and negative comments concerning her weight gain extensively in the interview. However, given that the interview took place only two months prior to her split from Keyan Safyari due to the alleged "weight gain" text, the conversation that she created in the interview regarding her weight gain becomes significant.

Bebe Rexha opens up about her weight gain and PCOS diagnosis in Jennifer Hudson's interview

In her interview with Jennifer Hudson, the In the Name of Love singer opened up about her PCOS diagnosis that she received in 2022. The singer revealed all the details that her doctor informed her about and how it is one of the "leading causes" of women "gaining weight" and obesity.

She said:

"I went to the doctor last year -- and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it -- but they diagnosed me with PCOS, which is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and it's one of the leading causes why women gain weight and are obese."

The I'm Good singer said in the interview that after her diagnosis her weightx "jumped" to 30 pounds "so quickly", or maybe even a little more. Despite undergoing such drastic changes in her body, the singer focuses on staying "positive", and to just "show people love".

In the interview, Bebe Rexha also touched up on how netizens reacted to her visible weight gain on the internet, and it was all very negative. She talked about how a "video" of her popped up on her screen and she instantly thought of reading the comments, which, as she said," you're not supposed [to do]", and then being flooded with body shaming comments.

She also said that the negative side of being in the limelight is to be on the receiving end of such hurtful comments but that she couldn't stop herself from seeing them anyway.

The Me, Myself and I singer said:

"That’s the number one rule, don’t read the comments. But I was like, 'Let me read the comments.' And the first thing up top was 'Bebe Rexha weight gain.' And I was like ... listen, we’re in the public eye so that’s bound to happen, especially, like, I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight, but that comes with the territory."

According to Bebe Rexha, since it's difficult to be in someone else's shoes and "know what somebody's going through", it is better not to resort to any sort of negativity.

She further said:

"But it's just when you see things like that it does mess with you.... because you don’t know what somebody’s going through. So it kind of is tough, but I feel like we're in 2023."

Breaking down Bebe Rexha's ex Keyan Safyari's 'Weight Gain' text

The 'weight gain' text that Bebe Rexha received from her ex-boyfriend cinematographer Keyan Safyari became widely publicized after the singer posted it on her socials and dumped him very publicly. Since then the contents of the message have been making its rounds on the internet, sparking even more controversy about the ex-couple.

The text shows how Safyari commented on her face "changing" while constantly repeating that his words are coming from a place of abundant love and care.

The text read:

"Hey. I never said you weren't beautiful and I never said I didn't love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you...But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was."

Breaking down Bebe Rexha's ex Keyan Safyari's 'Weight Gain' text (Image via Twitter)

The text also shows that it was a reply to some questions about her own body image that the singer had posed before her then-boyfriend.

Safyari wrote:

"That was the conversation we were having and you asked...Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?"

Meanwhile, the singer's new track One in a Million featuring David Guetta is out now and can be streamed on Spotify.