Bebe Rexha is not one to take things lying down, even it comes from a hulky NFL player. One thing's for certain, she does not play with people who are married or have kids.

Five years ago, one alledged footballer slid into her DMs and messaged her, saying:

"When will I see you my friend!"

She responded politely but firmly:

"I’ll be performing on New Year’s Eve. On NBC. Happy New Years my friend. Xo"

Not taking the hint, the alleged player reponded,

"Or on tv lol. Not on TV."

He was trying to meet her personally despite her replies and she finally said that she will be in San Jose at the time. She then took to her Instagram stories to put an end to this unwanted solicitation:

"You’re married and have three kids. Be a good role model and play your sports and leave me the f*ck alone... Don’t be texting me “hey friend” especially if you’re a married man. Sorry. That sh*t don’t fly with me… Go back to playing football. If only you guys knew."

Bebe Rexha has since found

While the exchange above in the waning days of 2018 was decidedly uncomfortable for Bebe Rexha, she has since reportedly found a new flame in her life.

She has previously categorized herself as fluid in her sexuality but is currently dating Keyan Safyari. He is a Los Angeles based film-maker and the couple have been going strong since 2020. He founded Moving Images Entertainment in 2004.

As per reports, they even spent the pandemic together. Bebe Rexha revealed:

"I wasn't lonely during quarantine. I have a very wonderful man in my life right now and he's so amazing. I'm very grateful for him and I'm just enjoying my life and seeing where it goes."

It shows how comfortable she must be around him, given she herself has admitted she is not the best at realtionships:

"I think I scare men. I feel like everyone's scared of me, guys and girls. Because I like to say things, and they're scared I'm going to say something about them. Sometimes I get nervous, and I say stupid things. I'll come off really hard."

It marks a wonderful change from the beginning of the year in 2019, when Bebe Rexha was having to chase away married NFL players. Now, she gets to love on her own terms.

