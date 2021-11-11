"We are all tired": Internet reacts to Will Smith's jealousy story about Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur

In his most recent book, Will Smith again revealed information about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. In his new memoir, Will, the Aladdin star addressed his wife's previous relationship.
Will Smith revealed how Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship with the late iconic rapper Tupac Shakur led to 53-year-old feeling insecure. Smith wrote,
"Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary – they defined 'ride or die.'"
He further added:
"In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! And I was me. He triggered the perception of myself as a coward. I hated that I wasn't what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that."
In 2020, the King Richard star also commented on his insecurities about late 2Pac's relationship with Jada. While promoting Bad Boys for Life, Will Smith was asked on The Breakfast Club if he was jealous of his wife's past relationship with the rapper. Smith said:
"Oh, f**k yeah. Oh my god, that dude. And you know that was in the early days, too. That was a big regret for me because I could never open up to interact with Pac."
Twitterati's reaction to the umpteenth detail about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marital life
Though no fault of their own, the Hollywood couple's numerous divulgements about their lives have led to some frustration among the Twitterati. Several followers have expressed their vexation about "unnecessary" information about the couple's private lives.
How did these revelations begin?
While certain celebrities are very open about their marital lives, only a few have as complicated of a relationship as Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. The entire ordeal started last year when Jada revealed that she had an extra-marital affair with R&B singer August Alsina. She further stated that this was during the time when Will and Jada were on a break.
Even Will Smith previously hinted that he and Jada have an open marriage. In September, while being profiled by GQ magazine, Will Smith said:
Two weeks ago, on October 27, Jada again spoke about her marriage. While speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow, who was promoting her Netflix series S*x, Love & Goop, Jada disclosed intimate details about her marital life with Will. She defined her s*x-life with husband Will Smith as:
"It's hard."
However, she later clarified via Twitter that she never talked about having s*xual problems with Will Smith.