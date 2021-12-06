"We've won": MCU fans rejoice as Kevin Feige confirms Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil

Ever since Peter Parker found himself wrongfully accused at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, MCU fans have speculated about the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Cox's Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, was last seen in his Netflix series' third and final series in October 2018.
When the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was dropped, many fans believed they had spotted Matt Murdock in the footage. However, the theory was proven to be untrue. Since then, fans and media have asked the 38-year-old actor about his involvement in the upcoming film.
And now, Kevin Feige has teased Charlie Cox's return as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. While speaking with Cinemablend on Sunday, December 5, the Marvel Head said:
"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen."
Does Marvel already have Charlie Cox's return as Daredevil (Matt Murdock) in the MCU pre-planned?
In October, trusted insider Daniel Richtman reported a potential Daredevil MCU project on his Patreon. The report, which stated that Marvel is looking forward to a soft reboot of the series, was somewhat corroborated by Feige on Sunday.
Charlie Cox's return also seemingly confirms the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. The antagonistic is expected to show up in the ongoing Disney+ Hawkeye series, which has already hinted at his involvement.
D'Onofrio has himself hinted at his return on Twitter when he liked a post speculating Kingpin's return.
Kingpin/Wilson Fisk is also reportedly featured in a prominent role in the upcoming Disney+ Hawkeye spin-off series about Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez/Echo. The character shares significant history with Wilson Fisk in the comics, which has already been hinted at in Hawkeye.
It is plausible that Marvel may re-introduce these characters in these shows before giving them another season of their standalone shows.
Here's how fans have reacted to Charlie Cox's official return as the Daredevil
It has been two years since Daredevil's last on-screen appearance in Season 3 of its titular Netflix series in 2018, after which it was canceled. However, a leaked concept image from the upcoming No Way Home featuring Matt Murdock with Peter Parker again sparked interest in Charlie Cox reprising the character.
What did Charlie Cox say about his return as Daredevil?
While speaking to Forbes' Scott King in September, Charlie said:
"I don't know what's going to happen; I genuinely don't know."
The London native added:
"I love how passionate the fans are, and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back."
Also ReadArticle Continues below
With Charlie Cox returning to reprise the "man without fear", Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal could be returning in the future as their respective characters of Jessica Jones and Frank Castle (The Punisher).