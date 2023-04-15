Weathering review: A compelling short tale of loss and crippling pain

Weathering is the latest addition to Netflix's intriguing list of short films. The 20-minute thriller suspense movie made its arrival on the streaming platform on Friday, April 14, 2023. The movie was written and directed by Megalyn Echikunwoke and has Alexis Louder as the lead character named Gemina in the film.

Weathering delved deep into the unbearable trauma suffered by Gemina, a journalist. It displayed what the terror of self-doubt, guilt, and self-blame can do to a person. The movie was thought-provoking and quite moving despite being only 20 minutes long.

As stated in the official brief description for Weathering, released by Netflix:

"After losing her baby and nearly her life during labor, a journalist unravels amid disturbing visions and chilling attacks as she grieves alone at home."

A review of Weathering on Netflix: An ominously woven tragic story elevated by captivating direction

Netflix's brand new thriller short film Weathering is the story of a journalist named Gemina who had a complicated pregnancy. She loses her daughter during labor due to the negligence and indifference of the medical professionals. The movie showcased the trauma that comes with the immense pain that comes after a tragedy.

The writer of the short film Megalyn Echikunwoke did a brilliant job of presenting the audience with a visually uneasy yet powerful tale. She wrote the screenplay in a way that keeps viewers hooked till the very end, despite having very few dialogs. The writing was crisp and did not move away from the prime themes of the story, even for once, which made it more arresting to watch.

The excellent direction made the watching experience even more stirring

Echikunwoke, who also directed the short film, did a remarkable job of capturing the rawness and vulnerability of the main character. She lensed every sequence of the movie in a dramatic yet realistic manner, which added a fair bit of edge to the story.

Every scene throughout the entire 20 minutes of the Netflix film was well-thought-out and impressively put together, giving the audience an overall feeling of suspense and terror. Scenes such as the one where Gemina fell out of her bathtub or the one where she saw a vision of her own body served as a meal at a dinner table, or the one where she fell inside the pool were quite compelling.

Alexis Louder gave a power-pact performance throughout the 20-minute-long film

Actress Alexis Louder portrayed the lead character Gemina in Weathering. The character is fabricated with dark nuances and complexities, and the actress effortlessly portrayed it to perfection. She dived deep into the character and gave an unbelievably real performance, making the audience feel for her character throughout the entire short film.

In scenes such as the one where she told the doctor that something was wrong with her body, or the one where she broke a glass bottle inside the bathtub, or the one where she saw a snake coming out of her own body in terrifying vision, were all riveting to watch.

Among other cast members, critically acclaimed actress Alfre Woodard played a brief yet powerful role as Gemina's mother in the movie. Within her short appearance, she owned the screen with her impactful dialog delivery and strong presence.

Don't forget to catch Weathering, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

