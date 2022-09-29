Wednesday, September 28, 2022: What is today's Final Jeopardy! question and answer?

Jeopardy! is all set to return for a brand new episode from its latest 39th season on September 28, 2022. Fans had high expectations after the show managed to pull off a wonderful year with the previous season, which has now been termed as one of the greatest of all time. It featured contestants like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider.

In the upcoming episode, David Sibley will return for another game, having taken his winning streak to two games in a row. He has also reportedly earned $44,200 in the process. In the upcoming round of the popular game show, the Episcopal priest from Walla Walla will face off against statistics professor Sam Wang and middle school counselor Emily Hackbarth.

Jeopardy! is by far one of the most popular game shows in the world, having been around since the early 1960s. The show draws its appeal from its engaging nature and offbeat format. This makes Jeopardy! one of the most unique shows in the world. Alongside that, the final round of the show is also an important reason for its soaring popularity.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Make your bubbie and zayde proud by catching up on your Yiddishisms. Which one is your favorite? Make your bubbie and zayde proud by catching up on your Yiddishisms. Which one is your favorite? https://t.co/vCpdiYuMxy

In the final round, viewers can participate from the comfort of their homes by guessing the correct answer to the final question. This has become a cult practice for loyal fans of the show over the years. However, as this can also be a complicated process at times, we have compiled the solution, question, and other relevant details about the upcoming episode below.

September 28, 2022, Wednesday - Today's Final Jeopardy!

The question from the upcoming round of the show reads:

"These two rivers share the names of countries, end with the same four letters, and both join up with the Paraná River."

This question is from the category "World Rivers." The vastness of this topic cannot be overstated. Though this is a relatively common trivia category, it will be hard for any general-knowledge enthusiast to cover it all.

In the final round, participants are supplied with the solution and have to figure out the question. Under stressful circumstances, this can lead to a lot of complications. The final round has many such challenges.

The clue and solution to the September 28, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final Jeopardy! reads as follows:

Clue: These two rivers share the names of countries, end with the same four letters, and both join up with the Paraná River.

Solution: Uruguay and Paraguay.

The Paraná River joins the two South American countries of Uruguay and Paraguay. Though the Paraná River isn't the most popular in South America, those familiar with the geography of the place know about this river.

Paraná River is also the second-longest river on the continent. It runs through Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



See what you missed: Did David run away with this one?See what you missed: bit.ly/3SkEvJ9 Did David run away with this one? See what you missed: bit.ly/3SkEvJ9 https://t.co/MpreBaXw4O

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are David Sibley, an episcopal priest from Walla Walla, Washington, statistics professor Sam Wang, and middle school counselor Emily Hackbarth.

Catch David trying to extend his streak in the upcoming round of the show.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far