Weezer Blue Album 30th Anniversary tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Blue Album 30th Anniversary tour of Weezer band is scheduled to be held from September 4, 2024, to October 11, 2024, in venues across the United States and Canada. The tour will celebrate the eponymous Blue Album, also known as Weezer, which started off the band's career.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Boston, and New York City, among others. The band announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram page on March 11, 2024:

Weezer artist presale for the tour will start on March 13, 2024, at 09:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by registering as a fan club member or mailing list member of the band. Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. artist presales will also be available at the same time and can be accessed with the codes YOSHIMI and DINOJR respectively.

A Live Nation presale starts on March 14, 2024, at 08:00 am local time, which can be accessed with the code KEY. Simultaneously, there will also be Ticketmaster, Spotify, and venue presales available.

General tickets will be available from March 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster, Live Nation, or the official websites of the bands.

Weezer Blue Album 30th Anniversary tour dates and venues

Weezer released their eponymously titled debut album, Weezer, also known as the Blue Album, on May 10, 1994. The album was a breakthrough and peaked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band is set to celebrate 30 years of the album and they are bringing along supporting acts in the form of the psychedelic rock band Flaming Lips and the band Dinosaur Jr.

The full list of dates and venues for the Weezer Blue Album 30th Anniversary tour is given below:

September 4, 2024 – Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

September 6, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena

September 7, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

September 8, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

September 10, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

September 11, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

September 13, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

September 14, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

September 17, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

September 18, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 20, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Kia Center

September 21, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

September 27, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

September 28, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

September 29, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

October 1, 2024 – Loveland, Colorado at Blue FCU Arena

October 4, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

October 5, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

October 6, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

October 8, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

October 9, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

October 11, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Intuit Dome

Weezer will also play several co-headlining performances in the UK in June alongside Smashing Pumpkins in addition to attending the Shaky Knees festival, ahead of their anniversary tour.