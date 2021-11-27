'Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion' cast list: Michelle Argyris and others star in Lifetime romance

Lifetime's Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion premieres on Monday, November 29 as part of It’s a Wonderful Lifetime, a holiday movie event where the network will air a new movie every day from November 26 through December 25.

The official synopsis of the holiday season-inspired movie reads:

"When ambitious event designer Amy Kessler (Michelle Argyris) is hired by famous pop singer Tiffanie Christmas to put together her large family's fabulous ten-year family reunion, she unexpectedly begins to fall for Tiffanie's cousin Calvin (Alonzo B Slater), who decides to team up with her to help put on the best family reunion ever".

Readers can watch a preview of the heartwarming Christmas romance here:

Meet the cast of 'Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion'

Michelle Argyris as Amy Kessler in Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion

Hailing from Ontario, Canada, Michelle Argyris started her acting career with the role of Alex Froshiber in the horror film Devil Seed released in 2012.

The actress has bagged prominent roles in several series, including Kendra Lennon in General Hospital, Kaelie in Shadowhunters and Miss G in Big Top Academy.

The 33-year-old star also holds two Honors Degrees, in French Studies and in the Communication Program, from York University.

Michelle's most recent film credits include Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion, Love in Translation, Homemade Christmas, Spare Parts, and Reboot Camp.

Alonzo B. Slater as Calvin Christmas in Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion

Alzono began his acting career at the young age of 11. He auditioned for Lion King on Broadway and finished in the top 15 for the role of Simba.

The 31-year-old actor, model, and comedian has starred in several commercials, some of which include Ford, Facebook, Asics, American Express, Verizon, and Stella Artois.

Slater's film credits include After Party, Law and Order, Tinder, A Christmas for Mary and Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion.

Other cast members in Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion

The rest of the cast includes:

Asia'h Epperson as Tiffanie Christmas

Vanessa Williams as Eve Christmas

Wendy Raquel Robinson as Mona Christmas

Catherine Haena Kim as Kayleigh

Lavelle Roby as Aunt Alma

Thomasina Gross as Letty

Rich Paul as Eli

Raymond Forchion as Terrence

Tim Russ as Uncle Leon

Kayvon Esmaili as Frankie Diaz

Megan Davis as Pia Perna

Greg Lewis as Bistro Customer

Mark E McBride as Jonah

The holiday movie is produced by The Ninth House and Nicely Entertainment. Executive producers of the film include Feras Khatib, Raed Odeh, Vanessa Shapiro, and Melody Tsai.

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion premieres on November 29 at 8.00 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

