Welcome to Mama’s cast list: Melanie Scrofano and others in Hallmark’s rom-com drama

Known for its original drama and mystery series, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is bringing its viewers Welcome To Mama, a romance revolving around food. With a prolific cast list starring Melanie Scrofano, Daniel Di Tomasso, and Lorraine Bracco, the rom-com is set to premiere on February 26 at 8.00 pm EST.

The movie features Amy, who inherits a restaurant in Italy named after the owner and her best friend, Mama. Trained as a restaurant manager, she prepares to relaunch the restaurant with the help of a blacklisted chef who needs a second chance. Despite their differences, they fall in love with each other in the process of building something together.

Welcome To Mama's official synopsis reads,

"After she inherits an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, manager Amy teams up with a blacklisted master chef looking for a second chance. They discover that the most important ingredient for any recipe is always love."

Meet the cast of Welcome To Mama

1) Melanie Scrofano as Amy

Canadian actress Melanie Scrofano was introduced to the glamor industry at the age of 13, which is when she started modeling. She made her way to acting when her agent began submitting her portfolio for auditions. The Ottawa-born actress is known for playing Mrs. McMurray on the Crave comedy series Letterkenny and the titular role in the Syfy modern western drama Wynonna Earp.

Melanie is debuting at Hallmark Movies as Amy in Welcome To Mama.

2) Daniel Di Tomasso as Frank

Born and brought up in Montreal, Daniel Di Tomasso has had a long career as a model. He began starring as a series regular in 2013's Lifetime television drama series Witches of East End, playing Killian Gardiner . The artist has also worked in Beauty and the Beast, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Ratched, The Republic of Sarah, Dynasty, and Y: The Last Man.

Playing the role of a blacklisted chef in the movie, Welcome To Mama is going to be Di Tomasso's debut in Hallmark movies.

3) Lorraine Bracco as Mama

Oscar-nominated Lorraine Bracco is best known for her role as psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Melfi on HBO’s hit series The Sopranos. Her deep understanding of her art and the subtleness of her command has earned her prestigious nominations in the Academy Awards, Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild.

Barraco was born in Brooklyn to an Italian-American father and an English mother.

Other cast members

Welcome To Mama will also feature Keisha Haines as Christine, Matty Finochio as Sal, Cassandra McCall as Emily, Jasmine Lukuku as Erin, Angie Ip as Kimberly, Andy Thompson as David Riley, Benjamin Wilkinson as Wallace, Adil Zaidi as Lorenzo, John Cassini as Papa, Keira Dickson as Young Amy, Christian Bedard as Steven, Nathalie Babis as Young Mama, Max Montesi as Young Papa, and Jay Hindle as Jacob.

