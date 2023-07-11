Wendy's BOGO $1 deal: How to avail, line up, and all you need to know

Wendy's recently became the talk of the town when it reintroduced Strawberry Frosties in late spring. The restaurant chain is now set to introduce an all-new deal at participating outlets.

Its new Buy One Get One (BOGO) deal for $1 allows customers to purchase one item from the selected menu, including Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Dave's Single, Medium Chocolate Frosty, and 10-piece Chicken Nuggets. By doing so, they will receive another one of the same item for $1.

The deal is only available at participating outlets and for a limited period of time. Customers can take advantage of the discount by visiting these locations, ordering through the Wendy’s mobile app, or website at https://www.wendys.com/.

Unfortunately, no official starting date has been anounced yet. Nevertheless, as they released the information about the deal only recently, people can guess that it will porbably be available in the month of July.

Wendy’s new BOGO deal is so enticing that it’s hard to say "No"

The brand is again offering a very tempting deal (Image via Wendy’s)

This offer from Wendy’s includes four popular menu items. Customers who purchase any one of the following will receive another identical item for $1. The list of the items is as follows:

Sandwich with Spicy Chicken: This sandwich includes a juicy chicken breast filet that has been marinated and breaded with hot spices. It is then topped with tomato, crisp lettuce, and mayonnaise.

10 pieces Chicken Nuggets: This has always been a fan favorite. By ordering this, customers will get perfectly baked and 100 percent white-meat chicken nuggets. If needed, the customer can also choose the spicy nuggets instead of just the simple ones.

Dave's Single: This has a quarter-pound of fresh square beef that comes with American cheese, tomato, crisp lettuce, pickle, mayonnaise, ketchup, and onion. All of these are neatly placed on a perfectly toasted bun.

Medium Chocolate Frosty: For all the sweet tooth people, this has always been a favorite one. This is also one of the restaurant's most renowned desserts. The customers can either order the chocolate frosty or can substitute it for a strawberry frosty.

About Wendy’s and its recent deals

Wendy's is really popular among Americans (Image via Getty Images)

Dave Thomas founded Wendy's in 1969. Today, the brand is most known for its square hamburgers, which are created with fresh beef, as well as freshly prepared salads. They also baost of other distinctive and popular items such as chili and baked potatoes.

This is not the first time that Wendy's has made such generous deals. Recently, it became the talk of the town for offering any size french fries for free with any purchase via an offer on the Wendy's app, small frosty free with the purchase of a small order of fries from Wendy's app, and 4-piece chicken nuggets for 99-cent with any purchase via an offer on the app.

Furthermore, it also provided other tempting deals, like customers could buy one baconator and receive another for $1, or buy one morning biscuit sandwich or croissant sandwich and receive another for free. Additionally, purchasers could receive $2 off any premium combo, $4 off any delivery order of $20 or more, but only using the app, and $3 off any purchase of $15 or more.

