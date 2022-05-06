What did 42 Dugg do? Arrest explored as rapper is locked up over failing to serve prison sentence

42 Dugg has been reportedly arrested for his failure to serve a prison sentence of six months. Federal agents arrested the rapper on May 4 after he landed in Detroit. The arrest takes place after Dugg failed to report to a federal prison camp in West Virginia on April 12.

The saga of Dugg's clash with the law began when he was found guilty of illegal firearm possession back in 2017. As per reports, he can be sentenced to five years in prison for failing to report at the appointed time.

Why was 42 Dugg arrested?

42 Dugg was convicted of carjacking and felony firearms possession in 2017. He was on probation from the gun case in 2019 but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives found that he violated probation by firing a gun at a shooting range in Atlanta.

The singer was arrested for the violation in March 2020 and sentenced to three years probation alongside a hefty fine of $90,000 for illegal possession of a firearm. He was again taken into custody for evading the cops in Detroit but managed to avoid going to jail.

After continuously failing drug tests in December 2021, he was arrested for obstructing law enforcement in Nevada. A judge revoked his probation in February 2022 and sentenced him to two months in prison and two years of supervised release.

Dugg's lawyer has said that the reason for not yielding to the sentence was that they filed to appeal the probation revocation.

About 42 Dugg's career

Dugg is a well-known rapper, singer and songwriter (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Dion Marquise Hayes aka 42 Dugg initially gained recognition for his songs like The Streets and STFU. He eventually became popular after being featured on Lil Baby's Grace, which reached the 48th rank on Billboard Hot 100.

The 26-year-old was once again featured on Lil Baby's We Paid and it boosted the sales of his mixtape,Young & Turnt 2. He continued to make guest appearances on songs by Marshmello, Meek Mill, Tory Lanez, Blac Youngsta, and others.

Dugg was named the R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month by Billboard in May 2021. He released a mixtape, Free Dem Boyz, that same month and was featured in the annual XXL Freshman Class.

