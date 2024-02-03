What does "ace in the hole" mean in Hazbin Hotel? Explained

In Hazbin Hotel, the phrase "ace in the hole" is used to establish Alastor's characteristics. The phrase notably occurs in season 1, episode 7, where Rosie, an old friend of Alastor, refers to him as an "ace in the hole." Although this term traditionally has a different meaning, within the show's context, it takes on a distinct and more nuanced significance.

The phrase "ace in the hole" typically refers to a hidden advantage or resource that someone keeps in reserve until it is needed. It's like having a secret weapon or a veto card that can be used to turn the tables when the situation becomes dire.

Notably, the expression is often used in various forms of media and literature to denote a character's hidden strength or an unexpected solution to a problem. However, in Hazbin Hotel, the phrase is used to hint at Alastor's s*xuality.

Hazbin Hotel: What does the phrase "ace in the hole" mean for Alastor Aro?

In Hazbin Hotel, Alastor is characterized as "Aro Ace," which stands for aromantic as*xual. As per The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as*xuality is defined as follows:

"A term used to describe someone who does not experience s*xual attraction toward individuals of any gender. Asexuality is a s*xual orientation, and is different from celibacy, in that celibacy is the choice to refrain from engaging in sexual behaviors and does not comment on one’s s*xual attractions."

On the other hand, according to Medical News Today, “Aromantic” means a person feels little or no romantic attraction to others or has little or no desire for romantic relationships. The characterization is significant in the context of the show. This is because the term "ace" is often used within the as*xual community as a nickname for as*xuals.

Therefore, when Rosie calls Alastor an "ace in the hole," it's a pun that refers to his as*xuality. The moment is pivotal in the show as it's a deliberate nod to Alastor's character and identity. Moreover, it's a subtle way of incorporating LGBTQ+ representation into the narrative.

Who is Alastor Aro in Hazbin Hotel?

A still from the animated series. (Image via Prime Video)

In Hazbin Hotel, Alastor plays a significant role as a powerful and charismatic demon. Known as the "Radio Demon," he is infamous in Hell for his past life as a serial killer and his formidable demonic powers. In addition, his character is marked by a peculiar blend of charm, wit, and malevolence.

Alastor's main involvement in the series revolves around his interest in the Hazbin Hotel, a rehabilitation center for demons established by Charlie, who is the Princess of Hell. Intrigued by the concept and seeing potential entertainment in its failure, Alastor offers his assistance to Charlie. However, his motivations are not entirely altruistic.

Notably, Alastor is amused by the idea and sees it as a form of entertainment rather than a genuine effort to help demons redeem themselves. His role adds a layer of unpredictability and dark humor to the series, as his true intentions and the extent of his powers remain mysterious.

All the episodes of Hazbin Hotel are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The series premiered on January 18, 2024. Notably, the show is known for its unique adult animated style and storyline set in Hell.