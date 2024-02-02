Hazbin Hotel Season 1 ending explained: Did Charlie save her people from the purge?

With an enthralling end, Hazbin Hotel has made the entire fandom wish for the triumph for Hell, and the reason is obvious: the adorable Princess Charlie Morningstar. Initially, for Charlie, establishing her redemption hotel was something of an impossible task, and it’s still to be acknowledged by the Seraphims.

However, the ending of the first season proved her plans to be fruitful, given one of her guests accomplished getting their first ticket to Heaven, which Charlie has yet to learn about. The final two episodes, titled “Hello Rosie!” and “The Show Must Go On,” were a complete package, making unanticipated revelations and plot twists, leaving fans going back and forth on so many things at once.

However, the thing that left the fandom speechless and startled was the finale’s ultimate cliffhanger, where Lilith was shown working in favor of the purge.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Hazbin Hotel Season 1. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Was Charlie successful in stopping the Purge in Hazbin Hotel

Expand Tweet

Since the beginning of the series, Charlie has been working tirelessly to save her people from the purge despite the challenges she faced in establishing her Hazbin Hotel. However, as the story progressed, notable character development was observed in so many characters, including Angel, Sir Pentious, and even the pesky and hyperactive Niffty.

Each character who almost gave up on Charlie’s dream started to believe in her and stood beside her against the exorcists in a last stand. With the help of her friends, her father, Rosie, and lastly, the one who changed the whole game, Carmine Carmilla, Charlie managed to save Hell from another purge.

As the battle shifted in the favor of Hell, a historic accomplishment, the exorcists returned to Heaven, accepting their defeat. While the return of the angel for another purge in the near future remains uncertain, what’s evident is that Charlie and her people stand resolute, refusing to back down.

Did Charlie forgive Vaggie

Charlie and Vaggie (Image via Prime Video)

Charlie was heartbroken after she learned that Vaggie kept her angel identity a secret from her all these years. However, her letdown wasn’t about Vaggie being an angel but stemmed from a lack of trust and honesty between them.

Regardless of the truth coming out, Charlie didn’t admonish Vaggie, given she was mature enough to understand that she had her reasons. Given the circumstances in Hell, Vaggie was aware of the fact that she would be ostracized for being an angel, so it was a good decision to keep her secret concealed.

After Charlie and Vaggie convinced Rosie and Carmilla, they reunited. Charlie gifted Vaggie a souvenir she brought from Rosie’s Emporium and hugged her, a brief moment that spoke volumes about how much she cared for her.

Who killed Adam in Hazbin Hotel

Expand Tweet

Adam, being the first human to arrive in Heaven and later on become an angel, was perceived to be invincible, but the last episode proved that he was not. Adam managed to corner Alastor and eventually turned the tides of the battle in his and Heaven’s favor. However, his downfall began the moment he laid his hands on Charlie, encouraging the King of Hell to take matters into his own hands.

Lucifer showed Adam and everyone around him that no one should threaten her beloved daughter, and for that, he could even cross his own limits. For the first time in the series, the Hazbin Hotel fandom got to witness the might of Lucifer when he wreaked havoc upon Adam, showing him his rightful place.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t Lucifer who killed Adam, but the adorable, tiny, one-eyed demon Niffty, leaving the viewers surprised and undoubtedly catching them off guard.

Are Sir Pentious and Alastor dead in Hazbin Hotel

Sir Pentious in Heaven (Image via Prime Video)

Being the enigmatic Radio Demon who loves to show everyone their places, Alastor decided to solo Adam, and he successfully managed to intimidate him. Although the latter started calling the former’s feats as parlor tricks, they were surely helpful enough to corner him.

Unfortunately, things didn’t last long for Alastor as he was stabbed and then vanished into thin air. However, the disintegrating into shadows part was yet another trick by Alastor to escape from Adam, or he would have lost his life for sure.

Expand Tweet

As witnessed in the final moments of the episode, in the musical, Alastor sang about getting rid of his shackles and getting his freedom back, a cliffhanger leaving fandom to wonder about his motivations. Elsewhere, Sir Pentious wasn’t so lucky. Initially, after finding that they were in a tight spot, Sir Pentious mustered up his courage and kissed Cherry.

After professing his feelings to her, he left with his ship and his Egg Boizz to kill Adam but lost his life in a whiplash. Surprisingly, Sir Pentious was reborn in Heave, which proved to Seraphims that Hazbin Hotel could indeed solve the crisis. Charlie, unaware of her accomplishment at the moment, would be over the moon and undoubtedly cry a river upon discovering that her dreams had been fulfilled.

Hazbin Hotel finale reveals Lilith was working alongside Adam

Lute telling Lilith to deal with her daughter (Image via Prime Video)

The enormous cliffhanger that the first season of Hazbin Hotel left the fans with was Lilith enjoying her vacation in Heaven while Hell was going through the purge crisis. After Lute confronted Lilith about her deal ending with Adam’s death, it became apparent that she was involved in all of this and was the one who seconded the purge with Adam.

While little to nothing is known about the Queen of Hell, Adam once portrayed her character as rebellious and authoritative. It remained unclear why she left Hell and joined Adam in his quest and later resided in Heaven. Now, Lute, taking charge after Adam’s demise, had told Lilith to deal with her daughter on her own.

Lute had made clear with her words to Lilith that if she wished to stay in Heaven, she had to do what she was told. This hints that Lilith used her deal with Adam to remain in Heaven. The cliffhanger set the stage for more secrets to be revealed in Season 2.

All episodes are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hazbin Hotel as 2024 progresses.