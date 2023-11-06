What does acoustic mean on TikTok? Viral trend sparks backlash online 

Active TikTok users might have come across the “Acoustic” trend on the platform. While one might think of the trend being related to music, or songs, in reality, it is quite the opposite as people often use the word in place of the word “autistic,” which is a neurological and developmental disorder.

The website, Know Your Meme, also talks about the term “Acoustic” being synonymous with autistic on TikTok and states how the term has been going viral since 2016. The website states:

“Acoustic is a euphemism or algospeak version of the word "autistic,” which is sometimes used as a derogatory term or insult to refer to people with mental disabilities, but can also be used to describe someone or something exhibiting abnormal behaviour in a more lighthearted way.”

Expand Tweet

With many people using phrases like, “Why did he do that, is he acoustic?,” social media users are now finding the whole trend derogatory and inappropriate as many claim that the Acoustic trend perpetuates misconceptions about autism and also insults those diagnosed with the condition.

Social media users slam the “Acoustic” trend on TikTok

Social media, especially TikTok, is flooded with new trends every now and then. However, a 7-year-old trend has made its way back on social media now. The trend allegedly “makes fun” of people with autism.

Many social media users have started slamming the trend now, claiming that they find it insulting when people ask someone if they are autistic if they make any error.

Expand Tweet

One anonymous user, @RecordingLocal6515 posted about the same on Reddit, and claimed how they think that the whole “Acoustic” trend is “not funny.” The user wrote:

Social media users speak out against the TikTok trend as many claimed that it makes fun of autistic people. (Image via Reddit)

The post of the anonymous user on Reddit garnered a lot of response from the netizens as several commented and said:

Social media users speak out against the TikTok trend as many claimed that it makes fun of autistic people. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users speak out against the TikTok trend as many claimed that it makes fun of autistic people. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users speak out against the TikTok trend as many claimed that it makes fun of autistic people. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users speak out against the TikTok trend as many claimed that it makes fun of autistic people. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users speak out against the TikTok trend as many claimed that it makes fun of autistic people. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users speak out against the TikTok trend as many claimed that it makes fun of autistic people. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users speak out against the TikTok trend as many claimed that it makes fun of autistic people. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users speak out against the TikTok trend as many claimed that it makes fun of autistic people. (Image via Reddit)

Furthermore, many social media users have slammed and bashed the trend on various other platforms too, as people claimed that they did not like how the word is thrown around in a mocking manner, suggesting a derogatory and insulting comparison to autism. However, the trend has millions of views on TikTok and other platforms as of now.