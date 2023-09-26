What is Air BnB's Shrek’s Swamp? All about the holiday destination for this Halloween

There is good news for all Shrek fans. This Halloween, Air BnB is opening up Shrek’s Swamp for a short stay of two nights. A Scotland-based Air BnB listing is making this dream come true, and none other than Donkey will be house-sitting for the guests.

Booking opens on October 13, 2023, and fans of the animated early 2000s classic Shrek can call the ogre’s stumpy, secluded haven home and book a stay, all thanks to Air BnB. Guests can book an exclusive two-night stay from October 27 to October 29, 2023, and enjoy a vacation in the mud-laden, moss-covered Shrek’s Swamp, which is nestled in the scenic and secluded hills of the Scottish Highlands.

Shrek’s Swamp is a secluded spot

Donkey is swamp-sitting for his faithful friend and has invited fans to join him in fun and frolic for two nights in Shrek’s Swamp, which is a stumpy, secluded, and cozy nest, a perfect fit for a solitude-seeking ogre. Located in the Scottish hills, the spot is ideal to enjoy brisk and cool autumn days and clear starry nights and hibernate like a true ogre would.

The live-in tree stump comes with two beds and one bathroom. The toilet, sink, and shower facilities will be located off-site, about 20 meters away from Shrek’s Swamp.

While guests will be greeted by signs labeled “Danger,” “Stay Out,” and “Beware Ogre,” there is no doubt that Donkey will be a perfect host. Guests will have the chance to stay up late, swap stories, and eat Donkey’s waffles for breakfast.

In the Air BnB description, Donkey says:

“I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay. Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests. You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

The Air BnB listing also states the facilities that guests can indulge in during their short stay:

Relax in the ambiance of “earwax candlelight”

Kick their feet up with a parfait (everybody likes a parfait!)

Swap stories around the fire until late in the night

Enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning

And of course, enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse (you know the one)

With Donkey as the host, guests will have the chance to live the life of an ogre for two special nights on the Air BnB property.

How to book your stay?

Shrek's Swamp will be open for booking starting October 13, 6 pm BST on the Airbnb website. However, guests will be required to abide by a few simple rules.

They must have an active Airbnb profile with a good track record on the platform. They must also have a government-issued ID and be at least 5 years of age. Individuals booking their stay will be responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland.

Airbnb will be making a one-time donation to HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides vulnerable and disadvantaged children with refreshing holiday trips, from the proceeds.

Shrek's Swamp is independently owned and operated by Ardverikie Estate.