What are the allegations against C. Thomas Howell? TikToker goes viral by claiming she was in an unhealthy relationship at 19

American actor, musician, and film director C. Thomas Howell is currently trending online after a TikToker named Emma reportedly accused her of “ruining” her life when she was 19 and pushing her towards an alleged heart condition for which she required medication. She uploaded a post on March 6, 2025, on the platform which was titled:

Ad

“‘You’re so funny.’ Thanks, I had an older man ruin my life so bad at 19, had to go on heart medication and a bunch of people still fangirl over him.”

While Emma explicitly didn’t mention C. Thomas Howell’s name, she replied to a comment under her post, indicating the actor.

“As long as its not C. Thomas Howell,” the commenter @gatheredwithacoven wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response, the TikToker stated, “I have some bad news.” When another user @gemmarroids commented, “YOU ARE NOT THE ONLY ONE, I HAVE BEEN WARNING PEOPLE ABOUT C. THOMAS HOWELL FOR YEARS OMGGG,” Emma replied, “No literally there’s so many of us,” thus further confirming the actor’s identity.

So far, Howell has not addressed the allegation brought forward by Emma about their alleged unhealthy relationship.

Exploring more about TikToker’s accusations against C. Thomas Howell

Earlier this week, TikTok user Emma shared her story about an older man and actor who reportedly shared an inappropriate relationship with her that seemingly gave her health issues.

Ad

“Found the meds in a drawer the other day and was reminded of this lil bit of lore. I still remember when he texted me while I was at the doctors waiting for my ekg results,” she wrote under her post.

When a fellow user named Baby commented, “I just met C. Thomas Howell and I’m 19 and in love with him, don’t do this to me,” Emma responded by writing:

Ad

“You’re entitled to whatever opinion you want! I’m sharing my experience.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

When another user named Sylvia M asked whether Howell was her “boyfriend,” Emma didn’t clarify. However, when the former wrote, “How did everyone come to the conclusion that it’s C. Thomas Howell?” Emma replied, “Because I confirmed. Lol.”

In a separate comment, Emma also mentioned feeling “isolated and alone” for a while and wishing there was a “club” or support group on platforms like Reddit where she could exchange her stories with fellow victims.

Ad

About C. Thomas Howell

Born in December 1966 in Van Nuys, California, Christopher Thomas Howell wanted to be a stuntman as a boy and later became a child stunt player. At the age of four, he appeared in an episode of The Brian Keith Show titled, “The Little People.”

He rose to fame in the 1980s and is best known as Ponyboy Curtis from the film The Outsiders. He also played Jim Halsey in the movie, The Hitcher.

Ad

Some of the other projects he has worked in include The Da Vinci Treasure, Soul Man, Red Dawn, Secret Admirer, Grandview U.S.A., Gettysburg, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, H. G. Wells' War of the Worlds, The Day the Earth Stopped, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Gods and Generals.

His TV appearances include Criminal Minds (as recurring serial killer The Boston Reaper), ER, 24, Hawaii Five-O, Sons of Anarchy, SEAL Team, and The Walking Dead (as Roy, a Hilltop Colony guard) among others.

Ad

C. Thomas has been a voice artist for DC animated movies, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Justice League: Gods and Monsters, and Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Howell’s recent appearances were as Police Officer III, Bill "Dewey" Dudek, in the TNT Series, Southland (2021), Republican politician and businessman Caspar Weinberger in the Ronald Reagan biopic, Reagan, Haggerty in the Netflix action dramedy Obliterated and the movie Ride about three generations of bullfighters.

In 2008, he participated in the reality game show, Celebracadabra and went on to win the first place and the title of Greatest Celebrity Magician. Howell ventured into country music and dropped his debut album, American Storyteller in 2023.

Ad

The now-58-year-old, who is nicknamed CT, has been married thrice, first to actress and his Soul Man co-star Rae Dawn Chong between 1989 and 1990. Two years later, he married for the second time to a woman named Sylvie Anderson that lasted until 2016.

Together, the couple share three kids, daughter Isabelle and sons Dashiell and Liam. The siblings have made cameos in their father’s movies.

In 2023, C. Thomas married actress, Brandi Howell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback