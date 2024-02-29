What is ALS disease? Illness explored as Star Trek actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, beloved actor Kenneth Mitchell, recognized for his roles in Captain Marvel and Star Trek, succumbed to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on Feb. 24, 2024.

Commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, named after the baseball star who suffered from it, ALS is a neurodegenerative disorder that profoundly impacted Mitchell's life for the past five years.

This debilitating condition leads to the loss of voluntary muscle movement, eventually resulting in paralysis and difficulty in speaking, swallowing and breathing. While the exact cause of ALS remains unknown, it is believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Kenneth Mitchell's diagnosis and demise

Kenneth Mitchell's battle with ALS came to an end at the age of 49, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable performances and unwavering resilience. In an Instagram post by his family, Mitchell's journey was acknowledged, emphasizing his grace and commitment throughout the challenging period.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend.”

Despite facing the debilitating effects of ALS, the actor embraced each moment with joy and determination. Diagnosed in 2018, Mitchell openly shared his journey, revealing his use of a wheelchair since 2019 due to the progressive nature of the disease.

ALS, as described by the Mayo Clinic, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to a loss of muscle control. Currently, there is no cure for ALS, and treatment options focus on managing symptoms and improving the quality of life for patients.

Mitchell's role in Star Trek

Kenneth Mitchell's contributions to the Star Trek franchise were significant and diverse. He portrayed various Klingon characters in Star Trek: Discovery, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

From playing Klingon leader Kol in the first season to embodying Kol-Sha, Kol's father, in the second season, Mitchell's talent shone. Additionally, he portrayed Tenavik, the son of L'Rell and Voq, in the second season.

The Star Trek community grieved the loss of Kenneth Mitchell, conveying profound sadness over his passing in a statement issued on StarTrek.com:

“StarTrek.com is deeply saddened to report the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, on Star Trek: Discovery. In addition, he voiced several voice characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

Mitchell made a notable comeback to Star Trek: Discovery in its third season, portraying the character Aurellio, a human who utilized a device resembling a wheelchair, mirroring Mitchell's own experience with his advancing condition.

More about the actor

Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, born on Nov. 25, 1974 in Canada, made significant contributions to both television and film. His portrayal of Eric Green in the CBS series Jericho (2006–2008) garnered attention and showcased his acting capabilities.

In the sports biopic Miracle (2004) starring Kurt Russell, Mitchell played the role of Ralph Cox, a hockey player whose journey unfolded against the backdrop of the 1980 Men's Olympic Hockey Team. The actor's versatility was further highlighted in his role as Joseph Danvers in Captain Marvel (2019).

Kenneth Mitchell's courage in openly sharing his journey with ALS serves as a testament to the resilience of individuals facing life-altering health conditions. Despite facing health challenges, he remained dedicated to his craft, earning respect and admiration from colleagues and fans alike.