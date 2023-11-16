What did Amigo Chino on TikTok do? Orange Theory Car Crash house arrest drama explored 

TikTok user Amigo Chino has become the topic of interest after announcing that he is on the run. The content creator took responsibility for a car accident at Orange Theory Fitness in Chelsmford, Massachusetts. However, law enforcement had not confirmed that the internet personality was the person behind the car crash.

On October 16, 2023, a car crashed into an Orange Theory fitness gym in the night. This occurred after the driver allegedly pressed the vehicle’s automatic remote starter. The accident shattered the gym’s front with glass spilling on the sidewalk. The fitness center was fortunately closed at the time of the incident, so only one person was minorly injured.

After the accident made headlines, Amigo Chino took to his official TikTok account and announced that he placed a brick on his boss’ car’s gas pedal, leading it to move and crash into Orange Theory Fitness. Chino claimed he resorted to such actions after getting “fired on the first day.”

Amigo Chino claims to be on the run after reportedly being put on house arrest

On October 25, Chino took to TikTok and shared a video claiming he was arrested. He also attached a screenshot with the NBC Boston 10 logo that read:

“Mass. Tiktokker ‘amigo chino’ Arrested Wednesday morning on counts of destruction of a Orange Theory Fitness building”

In another TikTok video posted the next day, Amigo Chino explained that he was let out after an unidentified person paid his $10,000 bail. On Wednesday, November 15, the TikToker again took to the video-sharing platform to announce that he was cutting off his tracking monitor, which he had to wear after allegedly being put on house arrest. The video showed him placing the device in a pan of water. He also said in the video:

“I’m not on house arrest, I’m on the run. I’m on my way to New York right now.”

In another set of TikTok videos, Amigo Chino claimed he regretted his actions.

“Don’t do this s**t bro. It’s not worth it. Know if you got dreams and goals you stick with it. You don’t do dumb s**t like this. My whole life is f**ked up. You know I should have went to college or you know focus on making videos,” he said.

In one video, he asked his followers to buy his merchandise so that he could earn money to get to New York. The TikTok user was selling clothing with his name printed on top. Products ranged between $30 and $55. A pink t-shirt being sold by the content creator read “On My Momma,” while another read “Stand On Business.”

The TikTok user had also created a t-shirt and hoodie with “#FreeChino” written on it. A picture of what seems to be his mugshot was also printed on the merchandise.

It appears Chino is pulling an elaborate prank, as the supposed screenshot of the NBC Boston 10 article is not on the news publication’s official website. Nor are there any records of him being arrested. Orange Theory Fitness’s owner also confirmed that the accident occurred after he activated the remote start himself.

Followers of Amigo Chino now await an update from him.