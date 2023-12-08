What is Andrew Shue's Net Worth in 2023? Details explored

Actor Andrew Shue may not be one of the first names in Hollywood that one thinks of when discussing actors. However, his impact on the field is quite massive and he has a set of great roles spread over several decades. The 56-year-old has a net worth of $20 million, according to HotNewHipHop.

Recently, the actor has been in the news after he allegedly began dating lawyer Marilee Fiebig. The lawyer is Good Morning America's former host TJ Holmes' ex-wife. It is worth noting that Andrew Shue's ex-wife Amy Robach was having an alleged affair with her co-host Holmes. Their affair was one of the most-covered news pieces some time ago and had allegedly been going on since March 2022.

The affair came into the limelight once again when People News reported that Andrew Shue and TJ Holmes' ex-wife reportedly began a relationship of their own.

Who is Andrew Shue?

Andrew Eppley Shue is an American actor, best known for his standout role in as Billy Campbell on the television series Melrose Place (1992–1999. The role remains one of the most memorable roles on network television. Shue has also played soccer professionally for the Bulawayo Highlanders and he played during his time in Zimbabwe.

He has also made several prominent film appearances that include The Karate Kid, Adventures in Babysitting, American Shaolin, Goal! III, and Gracie.

As mentioned earlier, his net worth is $20 million, according to HotNewHipHop and his work in the entertainment industry has contributed to his net worth. The publication also noted that he also has a philanthropic side as he has co-founded the non-profit organization Do Something.

How long were Andrew Shue and Amy Robach married?

Amy and Andrew first met in 2009 at a book party and soon sparked romance rumors after they were spotted walking hand-in-hand on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Robach and Shue got engaged in 2009, just a few months after they began dating.

They tied the knot on February 6, 2010, in a ceremony overlooking the Hudson River in New York City. It was both their second marriages. It was also Robach's 37th birthday that day, making the occasion extra special.

Shue and Robach told PEOPLE at the time that it was the "most beautiful night in every way." They noted that despite the "snow, high winds, flight, and train delays," all of their guests made it to the venue to share their "new beginning" together.

Since then, Robach and Shue stayed married for 13 years, ending their marriage in August 2023 after rumors of Robach and TJ Holmes's affair filled social media platforms.

The divorces between the two couples, Shue and Robach, and TJ and Marilee Fiebig were also highly publicized. As mentioned earlier, recent reports that Andrew Shue was now dating Fiebag after both separated from their spouses.

Though nothing about this relationship has been confirmed yet, Andrew Shue continues to be one of the highly debated topics around the world.

More details about the same should surface soon.