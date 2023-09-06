What is Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory all about? Release date, synopsis, and more about the Disney+ show

When Bertie Gregory's Animals Up Close show premieres on September 13, 2023, he'll be embarking on fantastic adventures. Bertie will lead us to the most awe-inspiring corners of our globe, from the icy expanses of Antarctica to the wild terrains of Africa and South America, and the mystical landscapes of Asia. His objective is to document the daily lives of exceptional animals like never before.

Armed with cutting-edge drones, state-of-the-art cameras, and underwater technology, Bertie Gregory and his team brave subzero seas, conquer snow-capped peaks, and even sleep suspended 120 feet in the air.

Behind the Scenes of Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory

Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory offers a unique glimpse into the challenges faced by Bertie and his team as they adapt to the unpredictable world of wildlife filmmaking in remote and challenging environments.

This show, unlike standard scripted series, has no screenplay, providing viewers an unfiltered glimpse at the crew's real-life difficulties and achievements. This six-part series promises to be a wildlife extravaganza, with the following enthralling episodes.

Bertie Gregory ventures into the wilderness of Patagonia, Southern Chile, in search of a female Puma he first met as a cub four years ago. What he discovers is a gripping tale of survival as the Puma must feed and protect her two cubs in this harsh mountain landscape.

Crossing the treacherous Drake Passage to reach Antarctica, Bertie and his team witness the remarkable intelligence and adaptability of a group of killer whales known as B1s. These whales employ a unique strategy to hunt seals, pushing them into the water with powerful waves.

In Botswana, Bertie Gregory aims to film one of the planet's most successful land predators, the African wild dog. Despite their hunting prowess, these dogs face a dramatic decline in numbers. Bertie follows a family pack with 14 young pups to uncover the secrets of their survival in the face of threats from lions, hyenas, and elephants.

Further, he embarks on a journey to the remote Galapagos Islands to capture three rare animal behaviors seen nowhere else on Earth. Along the rugged Galapagos coast, he encounters huge Pacific waves, shark-infested waters, and lightning-fast hunting sea lions.

Deep in the jungles of the Central African Republic, Bertie conducts a stakeout to find the largest and most secretive of forest elephants, the tuskers. With the help of specialist camera teams and local elephant trackers, Bertie sets up a filming headquarters high in the rainforest canopy.

Bertie travels to Indonesia to dive amid the magnificent coral reefs in the hopes of spotting the rare devil ray. He must locate an annual anchovy feeding frenzy to observe this event. It's an incredible underwater adventure.

The Grace of Wildlife Filmmaking

One of the fascinating aspects of Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory is the innovative techniques used by wildlife filmmakers. From utilizing drones and camera traps to achieving up-close encounters, the effort behind the scenes is incredible.

Safety is a big concern throughout the series. For example, in the Elephant Quest, episode, Bertie collaborates with local elephant experts working to protect these majestic creatures from poachers, highlighting the challenges faced in the line of duty.

While the title may have changed, Bertie Gregory remains the charismatic star of the show. His enthusiasm for nature and wildlife shines through in each episode.

Yet, it's the animals themselves that steal the spotlight, captivating viewers with their incredible behaviors and struggles for survival. The show releases on Disney+ on September 13, 2023.