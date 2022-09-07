What is Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory about? National Geographic docuseries explored ahead of Disney+ premiere

Bertie Gregory, a BAFTA-winning filmmaker and National Geographic wildlife explorer, is coming to Disney+ with a five-part series, Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory, taking viewers on thrilling and nerve-wracking adventures that delve into the most stunning and clandestine parts of Earth's wildlife.

The docuseries will arrive on the platform this September 8, 2022, dubbed Disney+ Day, at 9 pm ET. The official synopsis of Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory reads:

"Armed with leading-edge film technology, the Disney+ original series Epic Adventures With Berties Gregory, from National Geographic, breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action."

it further says:

"This season, we will see Bertie braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this multipart adventure series, he will take audiences on an ambitious odyssey across the globe, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges."

The upcoming series' creators include Welcome to Earth's James Brickell along with Hugh Pearson, Susie Povey, Parker Brown, George Pagliero, and Will West. Additionally, the show's executive producers for Wildstar Films include BAFTA, Emmy Award-winning Vanessa Berlowitz (Planet Earth) and Anwar Mamon (Life at the Waterhole).

The docuseries has already been renewed for a second season, which is currently in production.

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory takes viewers on the journey of wildlife filmmaking

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, the upcoming docuseries debuting on Disney+ this September 8, is based on the idea of a wildlife filmmaker's journey, resilience, and perseverance during his exploration journeys. The five-part docuseries follows the 29-year-old National Geographic explorer, Bertie Gregory, as he documents the hidden parts of the world.

Starting off in Antarctica until the very end in Zambia and all the other places that come in between, the award-winning filmmaker introduces the audience to his cutting-edge equipment and skills from behind the camera while also offering a close-up picture of Earth's magnificent wildlife.

Speaking about his work and the extra-ordinary journey that the docuseries took his on, Bertie Gregory reportedly said,

"I’ve been part of the behind-the-scenes wildlife hybrid shows for a while. But to do it on this scale, with this ambition and to really go for the same behavior and spectacles that the biggest landmark natural history shows are going for — that’s just epic."

Furthermore, Gregory's appeal and lighthearted humor are clear throughout Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, even as viewers get a little taste of the tough and hazardous nature of his profession. A conservationist at heart, the filmmaker is also devoted to depicting the current scenario of the natural world while facing some of its most difficult struggles.

Other details about Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory

According to the promo videos and the official description, interested wildlife fans can remain assured that Bertie Gregory will take them along a journey through the distant woods of Zambia, the tropical islands of Costa Rica, and the frozen tundra of Antarctica all the while as he films wildlife including lions, hammerhead sharks, and leopard seals.

The variety of unusual encounters that he documents is even more astounding than the places and animals. Gregory records pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins physically playing and caressing one another, making it the first in wildlife filmmaking. He also maneuvers through crocodile-infested woodland, witnesses a herd of buffalo battle off a lion's pride, and spots one of the biggest fin whale groupings ever in Antarctica.

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory offers a behind-the-scenes look at the equipment and approaches he employs to capture the ideal film. The series will also offer a glimpse at his underwater scooter rides, use of "rebreathers," military scuba diving gear to remain underwater for longer than usual, and the cutting-edge drone technology used to capture eagles hunting from the air.

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory premieres on Disney+ this Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

Edited by Somava