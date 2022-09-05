Watch: Paddy Pimblett endures grueling underwater workout regime, has a hard time putting up with ice tub bath

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett teamed up with surfing legend and fitness instructor Laird Hamilton for a grueling underwater workout regime. Pimblett underwent the XPT training program designed by American big-wave surfer and pioneer of action water sports, Laird Hamilton.

Paddy Pimblett is amongst the new wave of fighters from the United Kingdom that are making their mark on the grand stage of the UFC. Pimblett's fandom went mainstream owing to his eccentric personality and campaign to advocate for men's mental health.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Paddy Pimblett on men's mental health after his

"I know I'd rather they cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. ... Let's get rid of this stigma and men start talking."Paddy Pimblett on men's mental health after his @ufc win today. He found out Friday that his friend had killed himself. "I know I'd rather they cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. ... Let's get rid of this stigma and men start talking."Paddy Pimblett on men's mental health after his @ufc win today. He found out Friday that his friend had killed himself.https://t.co/ZpdnmQ2fU9

Hamilton allowed Pimblett to experience various exercies that they implemented for performance recovery. While 'The Baddy' could pass muster for most of the regime, he struggled with the ice tub bath. Before he went for the bath, Paddy said:

"I just looked over at the ice bath and I'm like [Makes a startled face]. Ice baths lad they are not my forte to be honest though. But I can't look like a little bi**, I have to do it."

Hamilton addressed Pimblett's agitation and encouraged him to take on the challenge. The UFC lightweight was trembling as Hamilton pushed him to control his breath:

"It's in your brain. You're a stud. You just have a mental thing around it."

In the end, Pimblett was gratified by the experience and posted a video of the session on his YouTube channel.

Watch the entire video below:

Paddy Pimblett and Laird Hamilton discuss that being scared is important

Paddy Pimblett caught up with surfing legend Laird Hamilton on a one-on-one podcast that he posted on his YouTube channel. The pair discussed a range of topics, including their training session and Hamilton's early days in Hawaii.

The English mixed martial artist claimed that the unpredictablity of the sea petrfies him. Hamilton stated that it's a sign of intelligence and that fear is important:

"I think being scared is important. If you come in scared in a situation that you should be scared, that's good. Because then it's just what you do with your fear. Coming in not scared and it's a dangerous situation, I don't wanna be near that guy."

Pimblett's unvarnished character and willingness to discuss his fears strikes a chord with his fans.

Watch the interaction between Paddy Pimblett and Laird Hamilton below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew