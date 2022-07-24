I'd much rather my friend come to me than carrying his coffin one week later - Paddy Pimblett elaborates on men's mental health issues

Paddy Pimblett delivered an emotional post-fight speech following his second-round submission finish of Jordan Leavitt at UFC London. 'The Baddy' had a priceless reminder for all men suffering from mental health issues after recently losing a friend to suicide.

At the UFC London post-fight press conference, the Liverpudlian further elaborated on the issue as he tackled the notion that men should avoid talking about their problems:

"Women talk to each other. Men feel like, 'I can't go and say that to him because he'll think I'm a little emotional.' That's what men think, but as I said in the cage, I'd much rather my friend come to me and speak to me and cry on my shoulder [than I] have to cry when I'm carrying his coffin a week later. Split-second decisions ruin lives and that's what happened this weekend."

Watch Paddy Pimblett interact with the media at the post-fight presser below:

Paddy Pimblett stole the show once again as scored a third straight stoppage win inside the octagon at UFC London on Saturday. After a back-and-forth in the opening round, the 27-year-old ultimately managed to get his opponent's back in the second round before sinking in a rear-naked choke to secure the finish.

Paddy Pimblett targets December UFC return

Pimblett made his third UFC appearance this past Saturday to deliver another convincing performance in front of his countrymen. The 27-year-old previously fought in March when he beat Rodrigo Vargas in the first round. It appears that 'The Baddy' is eager to make another promotional outing this year and is planning a December return.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Pimblett opened up about his plans and revealed that he hopes to feature on a pay-pay-view card:

"You'll see me on a pay-per-view card in December, I would say. Vegas sounds great to me. Obviously I want to fight at Madison Square Garden but I'll wait until the tax rate comes down there."

Catch Pimblett's interaction with ESPN MMA below:

Paddy Pimblett improved to 19-3 with his latest performance at UFC London. 'The Baddy' is turning into one of the biggest stars for the UFC and could certainly be a big threat in the lightweight division.

