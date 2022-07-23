"Boos feel way better than cheers" - Jordan Leavitt says it's "addicting" to play the bad guy, calls Paddy Pimblett's teabag comment "homoerotic"

Jordan Leavitt has claimed that he enjoys playing the villain as he faces Paddy Pimblett at UFC London on Saturday. He has also hit back at his opponent's comments.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, Leavitt gave his prediction for the fight, while responding to Pimblett's "teabag" comments in the build-up to the fight:

"A little homoerotic I think, it's all good and fun I think. So much fun, boos feel way better than cheers. I think I'm addicted. Lots of fun, you got the beat playing at the back, that was so much fun. It's not like Brazil, where they're chanting I'm going to die or something. It's just patriotic, who cares."

Leavitt continued to discuss the blockbuster fight against the Englishman:

"We’re hyping this fight up, but not in the right way. We have similar vibes, similar charisma. I say a lot of silly things, and I said that and it sort of got all out of control. It fits me, it fits my message, and I’ve talked about twerking a lot in the past few months — more than I ever thought I would — so that’s kind of cool."

Earlier, Pimblett vowed to "teabag" his opponent in the first round, while aiming for a second successive victory in his home country. The 27-year-old made his debut last year in the UFC and has notched up two wins since then, with Leavitt his toughest test yet.

Meanwhile, Jordan Leavitt has won three of his four fights since entering the octagon, with a solitary loss coming against Claudio Puelles last June. A win over Pimblett would certainly make a huge statement in the lightweight division, which boasts some of the biggest names in the world of combat sports at the moment.

Jordan Leavitt believes the vibe Paddy Pimblett brings before fights is mostly an act

After becoming a huge fan favorite in recent times, Pimblett is one of the most talked-about names in the organization. However, his upcoming opponent believes that the vibe Pimblett creates is all for show.

Leavitt recently told MMA Junkie that the Englishman could be using this charade to hide his insecurities, while citing Donald Cerrone as an example of nervousness before fights. This also makes him doubt whether Pimblett is fearless or trying to make everyone believe he is.

While Leavitt seems extremely confident of coming out on top against 'The Baddy' on Saturday, he will have his work cut out to stop the in-form Englishman.

Watch Jordan Leavitt's full interview below (courtesy MMA Junkie):

