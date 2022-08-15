"Don't let anyone put you's down" - Paddy Pimblett holds mitts, plays dodgeball and shares life lessons with school students

Paddy Pimblett recently visited the Kids of Impact Sefton in Liverpool.

One of the most popular young prospects in the UFC today, Pimblett shared life lessons with the school kids and touched upon what it's like to be a fighter. The 27-year-old fighter takes immense pride in representing his people and gives back to his community whenever possible.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, 'The Baddy' was seen holding mitts for the kids and playing dodgeball with them. Speaking about devoting yourself to a goal, Pimblett told them:

"I wasn't put into a different school. Doesn't matter what school you's end up in lad, you can still make something for yourself. Don't let anyone put you's down. It doesn't matter. As long as you's put your mind to something, and you's wanna do it, believe in yourself and you can go as far as you want.''

He added:

"I just got a goal. I started going to Next Gen [Pimblett's gym] and started training, started doing grappling tournaments and then got into fighting. And as they say, the rest is history!"

Check out the full interaction below:

In addition to inspiring the next generation, Pimblett has also been an open advocate for men's mental health, and strives to destigmatize the subject by encouraging social support.

Paddy Pimblett targets a December return in Las Vegas

Paddy Pimblett claims that he's aiming for a return in December, this time on US soil. After fighting twice in home territory this year, Pimblett is eager to fight in Las Vegas.

Most recently, the Liverpool native was in attendance for the recently concluded UFC Fight Night in San Diego.

At the event's presser, Pimblett stated that everyone wants to fight him since he is one of the biggest draws in the company. While he didn't mention any names as potential opponents, he did confirm that he's eyeing a return by the end of 2022.

“Everyone wants to fight me. They all got less than 100,000 followers, and I’m at 1.8 million or something. That’s why they want to fight me. I think I’m going to fight in Vegas lad. That’s what I’m hoping. I’ve seen the card get slated for December 10.”

Watch Pimblett's appearance at the UFC San Diego presser below:

'The Baddy' was last seen inside the octagon in July at UFC London against Jordan Leavitt. After facing some initial adversity, Pimblett won the fight in the second round via submission.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik