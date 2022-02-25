What is the answer for Wordle #251, Friday, February 25? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is a free-to-play word game that social media is in love with. According to The New York Times, around 300K people solve the puzzle every day.

The game can only be played once a day, and players can share their gameplay with friends online. While sharing only the color of the blocks is shown, making sure the answer does not get spoiled to the viewer.

This technique was invented by a user Elizabeth S (@irihapeta), who came up with the idea of using colored block emojis to share her journey each day. This prompted Josh Wardle to add a similar feature. But sometimes, it gets tough to guess the word of the day.

Wordle #251: Clues and solution

Here are a few clues to find February 25's word:

The word has repeating letters The word begins with the letter V The word has the letter I in it The word rhymes with the word "timid."

Disclaimer: Spoiler warning!

The answer for February 25 is "Vivid."

According to Vocabulary.com, "vivid is an adjective that describes a bold and bright color, an intense feeling, or an image in your mind that is so clear you can almost touch it."

Wordle has a hard mode

The fan-favorite game has a hard mode too. Players need to go to the settings and turn on "hard mode." After switching to the hard mode, the player will get some additional rules.

After a yellow or green letter, every next guess will have to include those letters. Additionally, green letters have to be placed in the designated spot for all upcoming trials.

While this mode can increase the guessing time, it is, in fact, helpful in finding the right word.

Readers who would like to try the game out can click here to open the game page. Next, they have to write a five-letter word of their choice and hit "ENTER."

The tiles under the letters will change in color:

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Keep following the clues and try to find the word within six tries. Players don't need to be concerned if they do not succeed on the first try. They could just play the game the next day.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha