What is the Wordle #247 answer for Monday, February 21? Hints and solutions revealed 

Wordle took over the internet a month ago and has been going strong ever since. It provides a new game every day to players who wait sincerely for it to update at midnight.

The word game was taken over by the New York Times (NYT), and fans are not loving it. They believe that the news website has made the game harder by adding in difficult words like caulk, swill, and tacit. However, it's unknown if NYT made any such changes.

That's why we are here to provide clues to help you find the word of the day. The solution for Monday, February 21, is a common word and is used regularly in daily conversation. Read to the end of the article for more clues, the answer, and a little trivia.

The solution for Wordle #247 begins with a vowel

Here are a few clues to find February 21's word:

The word begins with a vowel The word has two vowels The word has the letter T in it The word ends with a consonant The word rhymes with "mother"

You might have already figured out the answer, but for those who would like to know the correct word, the answer is OTHER.

How do you play more than just one game a day?

For many, one quiz a day is just not enough. If you are one of them and want to play more such quizzes, try the website www.devangthakkar.com/wordle_archive/?1, where you can play all of the 247 released games.

Many other versions of the game have also been released by different developers. There is one with the Harry Potter theme available on the website www.mugglenet.com/fans-fun/trivia-challenges/wizarding-wordle/.

Instructions to play the game

If you have just found out about the game and would like to try your hand at it, go to this link: www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html.

Write a five-letter word of your wish to begin the game and hit "ENTER."

The tiles under the letters will change in color:

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Continue playing until you find the solution or exhaust all six chances. The website will show the answer to those who fail to guess it.

