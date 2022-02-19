What is the Wordle #245 answer for Saturday, February 19? Hints and solution revealed 

Wordle has taken the internet by storm, and rightfully so. Players are endlessly trying to guess the word of the day either through spoilers through the web or attempting to find the solution with hints. Today’s answer is unsurprisingly tricky, like other days.

To help one push themselves in the correct direction to find the Wordle #245 for February 19, 2022, they can follow the hints given below:

Today’s wordle contains double letters.

The word contains the letter “S”

It ends with the letter “L”

The word means to wash or rinse out something by pouring liquids over it.

The word is not commonly used

The answer rhymes with the word FILL

What is the Wordle #245 word for today?

If one has not figured the word out yet, the answer for today is "SWILL." The word can be used as a verb to describe something being cleaned. When using it as a noun, it would mean “kitchen’s scraps of food mixed with water for feeding pigs” or “a large mouthful of a scoop.”

Reacting to today’s word, many showed frustration on social media when they could not find the correct answer. A few tweets read:

Tricks to get the correct answer

If one is looking to get better in the game, they can follow the tips given below, which will make it much easier to play from the next round.

Use of common letters: One can choose terms that consist of many common letters. Many players prefer starting with many vowels and common consonants like R, S, or T.

Five letter word search - If the player feels stumped, they can give themselves additional clues. Doing a five-letter word search that begins with or contains some of the letters you have found can be beneficial. This also allows players to discover new words that they might have forgotten about or did not know. This helps players figure out the puzzle as well.

Avoiding double-letter words- Avoiding duplicate letters on your first try can also be beneficial. For example, starting with words like “Awake” would not be advised as it consists of two As.

