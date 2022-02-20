What is the Wordle #246 answer for Sunday, February 20? Hints and solution revealed

Another difficult word has shown up on Wordle, which has left players scratching their heads. A similar situation occurred with game number #242 when the word of the day was CAULK.

Like caulk, today's word is not used in everyday conversation and may be new to many players. This article dives into some helpful tips on how to figure out today's word and offers a little trivia.

Wordle #246 has a repeating letter

For those who need help figuring out the answer:

The word has a repeating letter, placed at the two ends. The word has two vowels in it. One of the vowels is the letter A. The word rhymes with flaccid. The word means to "understood or implied without being stated."

If you have figured out the word, congratulations, and if you need more assistance, here is the answer to the Sunday, February 20 quiz, the answer is TACIT.

The word has sent players into frustration, sick of difficult and uncommon solutions to their favorite word game. Some took to Twitter to express their annoyance.

jess @JessBelll1 what on earth does tacit mean what on earth does tacit mean

Hades @_Haydeiz Wtf is a tacit (not todays wordle at all) Wtf is a tacit (not todays wordle at all)

𝙃𝙖𝙕𝙞𝙦2  @LazyZiq2 WTF IS TACIT



Wordle become so hard after NYT buy it ffs WTF IS TACITWordle become so hard after NYT buy it ffs https://t.co/wGOC6YAe0b

KarlHenri🏝 @HenriKarl wtf is swill and tacit Ever since new york times bought wordle words are getting harder,wtf is swill and tacit Ever since new york times bought wordle words are getting harder, 😞 wtf is swill and tacit 😤

gaeul #1 fan @yurichrry what the hell is a tacit what the hell is a tacit

Golgappa @Hashbrown_nie Wtf is this tacit? Wtf is this tacit?

Megan. @itsmeheauxxx What is a tacit? What is a tacit?

Misha @AxeCannibal WHAT DOES TACIT EVEN MEAN??? I JUST PUT IN RANDOM LETTERS AND GOT IT RIGHT WHAT DOES TACIT EVEN MEAN??? I JUST PUT IN RANDOM LETTERS AND GOT IT RIGHT https://t.co/R148vQwA4Z

Game creator Josh Wardle has based the game on an algorithm that randomly selects a word from a premade list of 2,315 words. Neither the creator nor the publisher knows what word will pop up on the quiz the next day.

Instructions to play the game

If you haven't checked out the game yet, here are the instructions on how to play. Search Wordle on the web browser, the game works on any device with a browser, or go to this link: www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html.

To start the game, write a five-letter word of your wish and hit "ENTER."

The tiles under the letters will change color:

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Continue playing until you find the correct word or exhaust all six chances. The website will show the answer to those who could not guess it. The game gets updated with a new word every day at midnight.

