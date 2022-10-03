What did Ant Anstead say? Christina Hall responds to allegations about son’s ‘online exploitation’

The legal battle between Ant Anstead and Christina Hall (née Haack) turned ugly when the former accused the latter of exploiting their son.

As per the court documents accessed by Us Weekly in September, the English TV presenter shared his concerns over his son getting exposure to the television industry and social media at a young age.

According to his declaration in the court documents, Ant Anstead, 43, felt that Hall was using their son for her "personal gain." The Wheeler Dealers co-host highlighted the problems after being exposed to TV production and how such things affect children's personalities.

However, Christina Hall hit back at her ex-husband by refuting his claims regarding the online exploitation of their son, Hudson. Hall further accused Hudson's father, Anstead, of being manipulative while calling all of his recent allegations against her 'untrue'.

"Have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms" - Christina Hall

Christina took to Instagram to express her side of the story as she refuted the accusations of "online exploitation" of her son, Hudson. The mother-of-three opened up on how mentally exhausted she is due to the false allegations her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, has leveled against her.

Hall accused Anstead of trying to manipulate her family, friends, and fans against her through false accusations. She further wrote:

"This has had a great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

Hall, 39, also wrote about her being perfectly fine with not exposing Hudson to any public platforms, as she added:

"I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear. My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings."

The popular TV personality pointed out that her ex-husband had been acting this way since July 2020. According to her, Anstead is judging her merely on the basis of her activity on Instagram, which is a platform to share specific moments and not a tool to judge people by. She said her social media activity does not reflect her personal life with her family.

Christina concluded by writing:

"My personal collection of photos on my phone and in our home are filled with memories of my children, so Hudson will be just fine without having his presence displayed on a public forum. Thank you to all the people who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me. I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother. ❤️"

For the uninitiated, Ant Anstead and Christina Hall started dating in November 2017 and married in December 2018. The marriage barely lasted two years as the couple separated in September 2020, while their divorce was finalized in June 2021. Their three-year-old son Hudson was born on September 6, 2019.

In April 2022, Ant Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson while accusing Hall of risking their son's life. However, a judge of the Superior Court of California, County of Orange, denied the emergency request for full custody.

As of September 2022, Christina is married to a 41-year-old realtor, Joshua Hall, while Anstead has been dating Renee Zellweger, 53, since June 2021.

