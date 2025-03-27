What are argyle socks? Luigi Mangione receives a heart-shaped note smuggled inside a pair

Luigi Mangione, the accused in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, recently received a hidden heart-shaped note smuggled inside a pair of argyle socks from an alleged secret admirer.

He was supposed to wear the socks for his February 21, 2025 court hearing, but reportedly chose against it and instead went sockless, as per the New York Post on March 26. Argyle socks refer to a type of sock with diamond patterns around the cuff or up the side and often come in multi-colored pairs.

The news about the note inside the socks came to light after a letter addressed to the judge from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office circulated online on March 25, 2025. The pink heart-shaped note was signed, “R/FreeLuigi,” alluding to the Reddit page dedicated to the accused’s case.

“Luigi, we are rooting for you! Keep your head held high and know there are thousands of people wishing you luck,” the note read.

It remains undisclosed whether Luigi Mangione had access to the note. There was a second hidden note addressed to someone named Joan, and it read:

“Thank you so much for trusting me and helping me navigate the entire disservice. You are amazing and I am so grateful for you!”

Notably, the spokesperson/PR woman of the defense team is named Joan Vollero. She works for Mangione’s legal team at Agnifilo Intrater LLP in New York City. However, it remains unknown whether the note was meant for her.

Exploring the history of argyle socks amid the Luigi Mangione revelation

According to the Design Pool Patterns website, argyle socks are a kind of casual sock with overlapping diamond patterns and intersecting diagonal lines on top, and they come in both muted shades and bright colors. They are traditionally knitted instead of being woven, using the intarsia technique.

These originated in Argyll in West Scotland and were named after the 17th-century tartan of Clan Campbell of Argyll, who wore it on kilts and socks. Originally worn by Scottish highlanders, the knitting style became popular after Pringle of Scotland introduced it on sweaters and socks.

Meanwhile, Joseph Turner's website states that argyle socks were designed by Scottish clansmen in the 16th century by using their traditional tartan to make fashionable footwear, and by the late 18th century, argyle socks were being manufactured in bulk.

In the 1920s, argyle socks became a custom wear for golfers after the Duke of Windsor was spotted wearing them regularly during his golfing sessions. Later, in the 1940s and 1950s, girls in England learned to knit argyle socks for their lovers.

The pattern landed in the USA in the early 1950s after the president of Brooks Brothers found the design appealing. He decided to connect with a manufacturer in Scotland, bringing the first pair to the US in 1952.

Today, the argyle pattern is not only used on socks but also on sweaters, vests, and other apparel items.

More about Luigi Mangione’s argyle socks drama

Apart from the letter from the prosecution on Tuesday, Luigi Mangione’s lawyers also revealed the existence of the pink heart-shaped note in a new legal filing on Wednesday, March 26. The document claimed the note was “secreted” inside a pair of argyle socks meant for their client’s court look.

It further mentioned that Mangione declined to wear the pair of socks because they “didn’t look good.” Manhattan DA’s office claimed that the heart-shaped note and the argyle socks were inside a bag of clothes delivered to Luigi by his attorneys ahead of last month’s hearing.

Meanwhile, Luigi Mangione’s attorneys claimed having no knowledge of the note in Wednesday’s filing.

“In the haste of the situation, the defense inadvertently did not see that there were two heart-shaped notes contained within the socks. This was obviously inadvertent as one of the two heart-shaped notes was not even addressed to Mr. Mangione,” it stated.

The court document added:

“The District Attorney’s Office ostensibly realized the innocent nature of this event, and that it was not a genuine danger or concern, as they did not bother to alert the Court at the time.”

The defendant’s legal team also claimed that the note’s existence was made public to “deflect” from Luigi Mangione’s “reasonable and standard requests,” such as access to a laptop in jail to prepare for trial. They mentioned the device would be used to view evidence such as witness testimonies, images, videos, and more.

Meanwhile, the prosecution argued that Luigi Mangione was already receiving “special treatment” by being permitted to change into formal attire from his prison uniform during his court hearings.

As per NBC News on March 27, senior trial counsel Joel Seidman even wrote in Tuesday's letter that the accommodation was made to suit Mangione’s “fashion needs,” and this benefit was “violated” when the heart-shaped note was smuggled in.

The DA’s office further claimed that such contraband smuggled into the suspect’s clothing could put law enforcement officers at risk.

“Fortunately, the items smuggled were handwritten notes and not contraband capable of harming the transporting officers,” the document read.

Manhattan District Attorney’s Office added that Luigi Mangione could leak information related to his case if he had “unfettered access” to a laptop, claiming he could try to connect with fans, who in turn may intimidate witnesses.

“The acts of those who sympathize with the defendant show that nobody associated with the case is off limits to acts intended to intimidate and coerce,” prosecutors argued.

Notably, he already has access to desktop computers. Meanwhile, Luigi Mangione's sockless appearance, showing off his ankles, stirred an online frenzy.

The 26-year-old has pleaded not guilty to terrorism, first-degree murder, stalking, and firearm charges connected to Brian Thompson’s death outside a Manhattan hotel in the early hours of December 4, 2024. Luigi Mangione is currently being held at a federal jail in Brooklyn and could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted.

