What is Art Metrano's net worth? "Police Academy" star's fortune explored as he dies at 84

Art Metrano, aka Arthur Metrano, was renowned for portraying a cold-hearted police Lieutenant Ernie Mauser in the second and third films of the Police Academy series. On September 8, the actor passed away at 84. According to Deadline, Metrano’s demise was from natural causes.

On September 9, Metrano’s son Harry shared the news of his father’s death on Instagram. Harry wrote:

“Yesterday, I lost my best friend, my mentor, my dad. He was and will always be the toughest man I know.”

He further added:

“When someone came up with the quote, 'legends never die,' I’m pretty sure they were talking about you, dad. I love you and miss you so much! One day I’ll see you again.”

How much was Police Academy star Art Metrano worth?

According to multiple sources, Art Metrano’s net worth is around $850,000 to $ 1 million.

Art Metrano was born on September 22, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York. Metrano first forayed into acting in the 1960s with the Cold War thriller Rocket Attack U.S.A. Then he briefly appeared in the role of a truck driver.

After appearing in several brief and one-time roles in TV series and movies until the late 1960s, Metrano got his first big break on the TV series Bewitched, where he appeared from 1968 to 1970. He has appeared on the show in multiple roles.

When Bewitched ended, Art Metrano found himself in brief roles in other TV series until he played various roles in the 1970s The Tim Conway Comedy Hour. A year later, he landed the role of Nick Marr in The Chicago Teddy Bears.

From 1972 to 1985, Metrano appeared in brief roles till he scored the most iconic role of his career as the Police superior in 1985’s Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment. He also appeared in the third film, Police Academy 3: Back in Training (in 1986).

His injuries

In 1989, Art Metrano injured his spinal cord and neck after falling down a ladder in his house. The injury turned him into a quadriplegic. However, later on, the actor regained some functionality of his limbs. He was able to be mobile with a wheelchair.

Post-injury, Metrano appeared in brief roles until 2001, when he retired from acting. After his retirement, he reportedly owned a yogurt shop in Florida.

Art Metrano in front of his yogurt shop (Image via WLRN)

Art Metrano possessed a house in Los Angeles, where he had his injuries. Later on, he moved to Aventura, Florida, with his second wife. However, it is unclear whether the star had sold his LA residence.

